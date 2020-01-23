The ICJ orders Myanmar to protect the Rohingya | Myanmar News

%MINIFYHTML1a718e5c637c957f852cf456f31e1d0f11% %MINIFYHTML1a718e5c637c957f852cf456f31e1d0f12%

The International Court of Justice based in The Hague ordered Myanmar to take emergency measures to prevent the genocide of the Rohingya.

In an unanimously issued order issued by a panel of 17 judges, and read by the presiding judge Abdulaqawi Ahmed Yusuf, the court confirmed the provisions of the 1948 Genocide Convention, saying that Myanmar had "caused irreparable damage to the rights of rohingya. "

According to the Statute of the ICJ, the court has the power to order provisional measures when "irreparable damage to the rights that are subject to judicial proceedings can be caused." The court determined that the urgent condition had been met in this case.

In November, Gambia filed a lawsuit against Myanmar alleging that it was committing "an ongoing genocide against its minority Muslim Rohingya population,quot; and violating the 1948 Genocide Convention.

Provisional measures are steps to be taken to prevent further damage and it is the first step in the legal case.

Judge Yusuf took care to emphasize that the ordering of provisional measures did not "prejudge,quot; the case. As Mike Becker, an associate professor at Trinity College in Dublin and a former ICJ legal officer, emphasizes: "This is a preliminary decision that is understood without prejudice to the merits of the case."

Due to the seriousness of the crimes that Myanmar has been accused of, Becker and other legal experts described the case as a "historical legal challenge."

Urgent measures requested and ordered

In its request to the court, Gambia requested six provisional measures that require Myanmar to act "with immediate effect,quot; to prevent further genocide of the Rohingya group and take measures not to destroy or make inaccessible the evidence already described in the request.

The Gambia also urged both parties not to take measures that may aggravate the dispute or hinder its resolution, and submit a report to the court on the implementation of such measures.

Later, The Gambia also requested Myanmar to cooperate with United Nations agencies seeking to investigate the alleged acts.

Judge Yusuf said that the court was not required to order the measures requested by the Gambia and that it had the power to order additional measures. Yusuf further said that, in ordering provisional measures in this case, it was not necessary to decide on the issue of the presence of genocidal intent, as Myanmar claimed.

The court ordered Myanmar to take all measures within its power to prevent the commission of all acts within the scope of article two of the Genocide Convention. He particularly cited clause one: kill the members of the group, clause two, cause serious bodily or mental damage to the members of the group, clause three, deliberately inflict the calculated group living conditions to cause their total or partial destruction. and clause four: impose measures aimed at preventing births within the group.

Myanmar must also ensure that its military does not commit genocide or attempt to commit it or conspire to commit it. Myanmar was also ordered to prevent the destruction of evidence and ensure the preservation of evidence related to the alleged genocide.

& # 39; Awesome reprimand of Aung San Suu Kyi & # 39;

In its request in court, Gambia requested that the measures be applied "with immediate effect." In an unusual decision, the court requested the Gambia's report from the court within four months after the order, and every six months thereafter, until the court makes the final decision.

There is still a long way to go before this order comes true and we see real improvements in the life of the Rohingya, but today these persecuted people will have a first contact with justice. Reed Brody

Legal experts have applauded the court's decision. Reed Brody, commissioner of the International Commission of Jurists who was instrumental in the prosecution of Hissene Habre, told Al Jazeera: "This is a great day for the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya who have been displaced, killed and raped." the court has recognized his suffering. "

Brody added: "There is still a long way to go before this order comes true and we see real improvements in the life of the Rohingya, but today these persecuted people will have a first trial of justice. This is an impressive reprimand from Aung San Suu Kyi, especially after she personally went to The Hague to defend the actions of the Myanmar army. Now there will be great pressure on the court to comply with the government's ruling. "

According to Gleider Hernández, a professor at the Catholic University of Leuven, the ICJ has made it clear that it intends to monitor the implementation of the sentence. He said: "Although unprecedented, the regularity with which Myanmar had to submit reports is surprising."

The orders of the ICJ are legally binding. Brody says that the fact that the decision was unanimous will give greater weight to the court's measures.