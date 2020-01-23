The head of Grammys suspended says the nominations were manipulated and she has evidence

%MINIFYHTMLfbc6eb902d51ca60f1ba1cbb4e45234911% %MINIFYHTMLfbc6eb902d51ca60f1ba1cbb4e45234912%

Just a few days before the biggest music night, Deborah Dugan states in a television interview that the recording academy officials have been fixing Grammy awards nominations.

Executive Director and President of the Suspended Recording Academy Deborah Dugan He has claimed that he has evidence that the Grammy nominations have been corrupted.

Dugan, the first female head of the organization that administers the Grammy Awards, was suspended last week after an accusation of misconduct, but filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. UU. (EEOC) on Tuesday, just five days before the awards ceremony on Sunday 2020.

The entertainment executive, who has claimed the legal advisor of the Academy. Joel Katz sexually harassed her and revealed her predecessor Neil Portnow had been accused of rape, he said in an interview about "Good morning america"On Thursday, January 23, 2020, the nominations, including the 2019 Song of the Year, were set to ensure that an artist who sat on the selection committee would get the approval.

Flanked by his lawyer Douglas Wigdor, Dugan refused to name the artist, but said: "It's not just that room (deciding the song of the year). I have proof that in another room … because there were complaints in the jazz category."

He also detailed his accusations against Katz, which he flatly denies, saying: "In the beginning, in fact, under the guise of a working dinner, the attorney general proposed to me … entertainment lawyer of enormous and enormous power in the industry beginning for calling me & # 39; baby & # 39; and telling me how attractive she was and how beautiful she was. "

"The night continued to kiss, trying to kiss me and all the time I felt that they were testing me as soon as I was going to give my consent. I realized that it was a movement of energy adjustment just when I started committee."

Wigdor also spoke on behalf of his client, saying that the executives of the Recording Academy are now in "panic mode", as they responded in detail by detailing a complaint that Dugan was abusive and intimidating, and created a work environment toxic.

Dugan also defended his decision not to immediately request that action be taken on his accusations, saying he had wanted to promote the "change from within" of the organization.

Portnow has denied violating an "unidentified foreign record artist" in a statement Wednesday, saying he had been "exonerated" after an investigation.