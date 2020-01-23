The former London Da Track tells him to have his own baby with Summer Walker in the middle of the custody battle

%MINIFYHTML3dd9af0f9a31ffe638a0ead871d6a3b111% %MINIFYHTML3dd9af0f9a31ffe638a0ead871d6a3b112%

The singer of & # 39; Come Thru & # 39; She is entangled in a family drama between her boyfriend and her two breast babies while seeking full custody of their children.

Summer walker was dragged into the drama between her boyfriend London Da Track and her baby mamas Eboni and Erica. Eboni told the singer of "Come Thru" to have his own baby with London, as he sought full custody of his children with his two former girlfriends.

"Really, what kind s *** and a ** n *** are trying to sue their two moms for full custody," Eboni wrote in his Instagram story. She added in another note: "This ugly and stale b *** h p *** and must be contaminated. And f ** k cannot have their own baby and leave mine out of it."

Summer responded quickly. "They will leave me out of all of you. Manipulate them with your father baby. [With blank eyes] they always bother me. We have nothing to discuss." The 23-year-old star called the "influence" hunters of Eboni and Eric.

Meanwhile, Erica wrote her own story. "Tell me that I'm looking for influence when I haven't seen my 3-year-old son since Christmas. That's the biggest picture. Goodbye."

London Da Track did not comment on the disputes between his girlfriend and his breasts baby, but referred to his decision to take his ex to court. "Just to provide clarity about this situation," he said. "My priority as a father will always be my children in the first place."

"Social networks are not the way I handle my family's problems. I must choose to speak this time so that my actions have the necessary context and my intentions communicate. I am a father who simply loves my children and works hard to ensure his future. I hope to have my day in court. "

Erica reacted: "Once again, I wish I was angry with you. You contradict yourself by saying you don't make social networks and then try to attract someone to respond."

"My posts were about my son and I healing the damage you caused while you were with me," he continued, referring to his previous stories about motherhood and the premature birth of his son.

"Just bring my baby home and I promise you won't hear anything from me. You know I will never stop you. Go live your life with your new girl and give me my son, it's simple. I left you for how long ago? And I stopped talking to you for how long? I'm not the only one you were still screwed with. "

"You knew we were dead once those secret babies care, so stop. I didn't even know you had a girlfriend until you told me in person. All the influence and all the money in the world can't help you try to paint the image of me wanting something, you all happened. "

"You're angry because I'm better than me, which is sad. You would think you'd be happy that your son's mother didn't need you," he wrote, before suggesting that London manipulated his current girlfriend Summer. "I can't be mad at her either … you're very manipulative and have no children … someone has to be the adult. I just miss my baby."

Erica also claimed that London was asking for child support in addition to seeking full custody. "However, it is that season. I see many men trying to take custody of indomitable women." "Just because you don't need me and I don't need you, it doesn't mean our son doesn't need both parents."

Erica used to defend London Da Track against her other ex when they criticized him after he made public his romance with Summer Walker. She said at the time: "As I understand it, the other mothers make it difficult for him to see them without any relationship. This new relationship set aside the 2 breast babies he was dealing with and they are reacting."