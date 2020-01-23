The daughter of & # 39; LHHA & # 39; Star Sierra Gates is a bully, tells 6 girls to jump friend before the assault

Instagram

According to one source, whose children allegedly attend North Atlanta High School, Paris Gates is a problem that he thinks is bad and rich and has a stinking attitude.

New details about a fight between Paris Gates and a student's father have emerged online, and it is a little different from what his mother Sierra Gates explained. According to a report, the 14-year-old teenager is a stalker at school and apparently tried to get six girls to jump to her friend before the latter's mother rescued her and attacked Paris.

A source, whose children supposedly attend the same school as Paris, told Gossip of the City that Paris told her friend to go to the bathroom "so they could skip it." Knowing how it would be, the friend called his mother to ask for help. "If his son were about to be jumped by 6 girls, any father would have come to swing Sierra as if he were an attention and a story …," the source said.

The source continued: "In fact, most of the children said that Paris is a troublemaker who thinks she is bad and rich and has a stinking attitude! Now those are the facts, it is always a video that shows the girls trying to skip it. "

This is different from what Sierra had said before, since the "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"Star insisted that her daughter was not the aggressor.

"I received a text message from my baby at 10:00 am saying that this girl continues to harass me in my text message saying that she wants to fight. I told her to try to prevent me from telling someone and I will be there as soon as I can . Get out of work, "he said. "At 12 noon I received another call from my baby screaming saying that this girl, mom, was here in the bathroom trying to fight. I asked to speak with the parents to try to reason and not hit my baby 2 minutes later. and the lady and her daughter were attacking my baby. "

Sierra blamed North Atlanta High School for not keeping her daughter safe and allowing parents to "run away from school with a clear escape after attacking my son." She added: "I chose [North Atlanta High School] thinking it was one of the best schools in Atlanta and they allowed my daughter to be attacked by an adult. I am heartbroken and very upset because a mother is taking everything in me to keep this civilian. "

The attack occurred on January 22, leaving Paris with wounds that included "a black eye, scratches and bruises all over the side of the face and the back of the head." Police are investigating the case since Sierra wants everyone, including the school, to be responsible.