The case of the 5 missing dogs: what happened to the "Tamworth 5,quot;?

LONDON – Becky Parsons was in a taxi from Birmingham airport when her mother called to tell her the bad news: the daughter's two dogs had disappeared.

Before traveling to Spain on vacation, Mrs. Parsons had left them in the care of a licensed dog sitter whom she had previously trusted with her pets. But this time, the model responded to text messages only "hours and hours later," he said. And when Mrs. Parsons' mother went to pick up the dogs, the babysitter told her that the animals had disappeared during a walk in the woods.

When her mother transmitted the news, Mrs. Parsons recalled: "Absolute panic seized me."

The dog sitter, Louise Lawford, 49, in a case that caused anger and sadness in Britain, was the center of an audience on Thursday by Birmingham City Hall. The council accused her of nine crimes related to animal welfare, including the presence of too many dogs at once. The BBC reported that its license to care for dogs had been revoked.

Several elements of the disappearances, which occurred last June, have aroused widespread interest in Britain. Of particular curiosity is that Mrs. Parsons's dogs, Maddie, a 6-year-old pug mix, and Pablo, a 7-year-old black pug, were not the only dogs that disappeared under Mrs. Lawford's care that day. . No traces of the animals have been found.