The case of the 5 missing dogs: what happened to the "Tamworth 5,quot;?

LONDON – Becky Parsons was in a taxi from Birmingham airport when her mother called to tell her the bad news: the daughter's two dogs had disappeared.
Before traveling to Spain on vacation, Mrs. Parsons had left them in the care of a licensed dog sitter whom she had previously trusted with her pets. But this time, the model responded to text messages only "hours and hours later," he said. And when Mrs. Parsons' mother went to pick up the dogs, the babysitter told her that the animals had disappeared during a walk in the woods.
When her mother transmitted the news, Mrs. Parsons recalled: "Absolute panic seized me."
The dog sitter, Louise Lawford, 49, in a case that caused anger and sadness in Britain, was the center of an audience on Thursday by Birmingham City Hall. The council accused her of nine crimes related to animal welfare, including the presence of too many dogs at once. The BBC reported that its license to care for dogs had been revoked.
Several elements of the disappearances, which occurred last June, have aroused widespread interest in Britain. Of particular curiosity is that Mrs. Parsons's dogs, Maddie, a 6-year-old pug mix, and Pablo, a 7-year-old black pug, were not the only dogs that disappeared under Mrs. Lawford's care that day. . No traces of the animals have been found.
Attempts to contact Ms. Lawford through social media or other Internet sites were not immediately successful, and Birmingham City Council declined to comment beyond listing the crimes against her.
Mrs. Parsons' mother realized that other dogs were missing when she went to look for Maddie and Pablo in the woods, near the city of Tamworth, about eight miles from Mrs. Lawford's house in downtown England. During that search, Ms. Parsons said in a telephone interview Tuesday that the mother met other owners who were also trying to find their pets there.
Several of the dogs under Mrs. Lawford's care at the time had health problems: one was blind, another was deaf and a third had a deformed leg. The other two were old or shy. All of which made it hard to believe they had escaped, Parsons said.
He also said that pet owners had discovered that the forests where Mrs. Lawford had claimed to be walking the dogs were closed for military exercises that day. And he said that Mrs. Lawford changed her story about the disappearance of dogs several times and since then she had avoided all contact.
The owners were perplexed, Parsons said. "We thought maybe they were blackmailing her or that they had been robbed."
That's where the case, which the British media have called the "Tamworth Five,quot;, took a sinister turn.
Ms. Parsons said she received a phone call on July 30 from someone who claimed to be near Mrs. Lawford and said the dogs were dead. The person said the call was to "get us out of our torture and misery," Parsons said.
The owners notified the police, but the person who made the phone call refused to speak with the officers. In the absence of bodies, the owners were told that there was insufficient evidence for criminal prosecution.
That left the council in Birmingham, which had issued Mrs. Lawford's license, to continue the matter.
Such stories about pets in Britain tend to receive huge attention in the media. Reports of the murder and mutilation of hundreds of cats for several years in London aroused great interest until the mystery was resolved in 2018: after a three-year investigation, the The police concluded that the foxes were to blame.
But the Tamworth Five case seems far from resolved. April Lock, whose two pugs, Ralph and Charlie, were among the dogs that disappeared under Mrs. Lawford's care, wrote about her anguish on Facebook in August. “When does it improve? When does the pain go away?
"I thought you would receive the best attention," he wrote, "and here I have nothing left but pain and sadness without you two."
Ms. Parsons said she had found the traumatic experience. "It has been my worst nightmare," he said.