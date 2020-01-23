Home Entertainment The best moments of Celeb Kid at Fashion Week

The best moments of Celeb Kid at Fashion Week

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
They say you must walk before you can run, but it seems that you can also strut before crawling.

At least that saying seems to be true for some famous children who are lucky enough to attend Fashion Week with their famous parents, sitting in the front row in some of the most exclusive shows of the season. Some have even become fixed elements during the busiest time in the fashion world, including northwest Y Harper beckham, who were experienced veterinarians before starting school.

And when famous children get together with their mother and / or dads for the shows, whether for one of their parents' lines or not, they can't help stealing the show, even with Anna Wintour unable to resist the tenderness of a baby who enjoys all the fun of fashion.

Over the years, many celebrities have given their babysitter a day off, choosing to take their children with them to Fashion Week, including Jennifer Lopez and Julianne Moore.

Before New York Fashion Week, which officially begins on Friday, February 7, we remember some of the most memorable appearances in the front row made by descendants of celebrities over the years … including a newborn who debuted in a show.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Kanye West Yeezy

northwest

Imagine being a small child and rubbing shoulders with Anna Wintour. NBD!

Kim Kardashian, Northwest, 2014, Celeb Kids Front Row, Fashion Week

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

northwest

Come on, how can you not just melt with North's debut in the front row in 2014?

Kim Kardashian, Northwest, Kanye West, 2015, Celeb Kids Front Row, Fashion Week

Craig Barritt / Getty Images

northwest

And she came back the following year, with dad Kanye west Join the fun in 2015.

Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Northwest, Anna Wintour

REUTERS / Lucas

northwest

Hello, it is her father's parade and she will cry if she wants, she will cry if she wants!

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Givenchy, 2014, Celeb Kids Front Row, Fashion Week

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / French Select / Getty Images

northwest

Fact: North has sat in the front row in fashion shows more times than we have been to the gym in 2020. ¯ _ (ツ) _ / ¯.

Romeo Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Celebrity Kids at Fashion Week

Darren Gerrish / WireImage

Beckham's baby

Romeo, Brookyln, Cruz and Harper, adorably sitting in the lap of their father David Beckham, supported his mother Victoria during London Fashion Week in September 2019.

Brooklyn Beckham, Hana Cross, Cruz Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Anna Wintour, London Fashion Week 2019

Dave Benett / Getty Images

The Beckham again.

The four brothers often support their mother by sitting in the front row and usually get hooked in the coveted place next to the fashion EIC itself.

Brooklyn Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Anna Wintour

Jeff Vespa / Getty Images for Burberry

Beckham

In 2015, the family attended the Burberry show together, with Harper once again occupying the best seat in the house.

David Beckham, Family, Harper, 2014, Celeb Kids Front Row, Fashion Week

AP Photo / Jocelyn Noveck

Beckham

Do we dare to say that they are the first family in the first row?

David Beckham, Harper, Anna Wintour, 2013, Celeb Kids Front Row, Fashion Week

REUTERS / Lucas Jackson-Taken at a public event

Harper beckham

Cutest. Fashion. Week. Wizard never.

Kevin Jonas, Alena Rose Jonas, NYFW

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: the shows

Alena Rose Jonas

Alena was only three years old when she attended her first parade with Kevin Jonas during New York Fashion Week in 2017. That's what man Dad has to do.

Hilaria Baldwin, Carmen, Rafael, Alec Baldwin, 2016, Celeb Kids Front Row, Fashion Week

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

Carmen and Rafael Baldwin

Rafael made his NYFW debut at just three months old, joining older sister Carmen and her parents Alec Y Hilaria Baldwin in the Carmen Marc Valvo show in 2015.

Jennifer Lopez, Casper Smart, Emme Anthony, 2012, Celeb Kids Front Row, Fashion Week

INFphoto.com

Emme Anthony

Emme's twin brother Max he stayed at home when he joined mom Jennifer Lopez and then boyfriend Casper Smart at the Paris Couture Fashion Week in 2012, with the four-year-old boy hooking a coveted seat at the Chanel show.

Rachel Zoe, Skyler Berman, 2013, Celeb Kids Front Row, Fashion Week

Jamie McCarthy / WireImage

Skyler berman

Little Skyler looked like a banana while sitting in the front row with his elegant mom Rachel Zoe in 2013. We die!

Gavin Rossdale, Kingston Rossdale, Edun, 2012, Celeb Kids Front Row, Fashion Week

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

Kingston Rossdale

In 2012, Kingston, whose mother is gwen Stefani, joined his musician father Gavin Rossdale for Edun's fashion show.

Solange, Daniel Julez J. Smith, 2012, Celeb Kids Front Row, Fashion Week

Joseph Kerlakian / Shutterstock

Daniel Julez Smith

Solange Knowles He brought her with her equally elegant son along with her to attend a fashion show in Paris in 2011.

Nicole & # 39; Snooki & # 39; Polizzi, Lorenzo LaValle, 2015, Celeb Kids Front Row, Fashion Week

Jamie McCarthy / WireImage

Lorenzo LaValle

Does anyone order a small meatball to the front row? Jersey coast star Nicole "Snooki,quot; Polizzi He took his three-year-old son to a NYFW show in 2015. Yes, friend.

Julianne Moore, Liv Helen Freundlich, 2014, Celeb Kids Front Row, Fashion Week

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Liv Helen Freundlich

Julianne Moore & # 39;The daughter who looked like her accompanied her to the Reed Krakoff fashion show in NYFW in 2013. Talk about mom and daughter's last date!

