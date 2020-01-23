The best moments of Celeb Kid at Fashion Week

They say you must walk before you can run, but it seems that you can also strut before crawling.
At least that saying seems to be true for some famous children who are lucky enough to attend Fashion Week with their famous parents, sitting in the front row in some of the most exclusive shows of the season. Some have even become fixed elements during the busiest time in the fashion world, including northwest Y Harper beckham, who were experienced veterinarians before starting school.
And when famous children get together with their mother and / or dads for the shows, whether for one of their parents' lines or not, they can't help stealing the show, even with Anna Wintour unable to resist the tenderness of a baby who enjoys all the fun of fashion.
Over the years, many celebrities have given their babysitter a day off, choosing to take their children with them to Fashion Week, including Jennifer Lopez and Julianne Moore.
Before New York Fashion Week, which officially begins on Friday, February 7, we remember some of the most memorable appearances in the front row made by descendants of celebrities over the years … including a newborn who debuted in a show.
northwest
Imagine being a small child and rubbing shoulders with Anna Wintour. NBD!
northwest
Come on, how can you not just melt with North's debut in the front row in 2014?
northwest
And she came back the following year, with dad Kanye west Join the fun in 2015.
northwest
Hello, it is her father's parade and she will cry if she wants, she will cry if she wants!
northwest
Fact: North has sat in the front row in fashion shows more times than we have been to the gym in 2020. ¯ _ (ツ) _ / ¯.
Beckham's baby
Romeo, Brookyln, Cruz and Harper, adorably sitting in the lap of their father David Beckham, supported his mother Victoria during London Fashion Week in September 2019.
The Beckham again.
The four brothers often support their mother by sitting in the front row and usually get hooked in the coveted place next to the fashion EIC itself.
Beckham
In 2015, the family attended the Burberry show together, with Harper once again occupying the best seat in the house.
Beckham
Do we dare to say that they are the first family in the first row?
Harper beckham
Cutest. Fashion. Week. Wizard never.
Alena Rose Jonas
Alena was only three years old when she attended her first parade with Kevin Jonas during New York Fashion Week in 2017. That's what
man Dad has to do.
Carmen and Rafael Baldwin
Rafael made his NYFW debut at just three months old, joining older sister Carmen and her parents Alec Y Hilaria Baldwin in the Carmen Marc Valvo show in 2015.
Emme Anthony
Emme's twin brother Max he stayed at home when he joined mom Jennifer Lopez and then boyfriend Casper Smart at the Paris Couture Fashion Week in 2012, with the four-year-old boy hooking a coveted seat at the Chanel show.
Skyler berman
Little Skyler looked like a banana while sitting in the front row with his elegant mom Rachel Zoe in 2013. We die!
Kingston Rossdale
In 2012, Kingston, whose mother is gwen Stefani, joined his musician father Gavin Rossdale for Edun's fashion show.
Daniel Julez Smith
Solange Knowles He brought her with her equally elegant son along with her to attend a fashion show in Paris in 2011.
Lorenzo LaValle
Does anyone order a small meatball to the front row? Jersey coast star Nicole "Snooki,quot; Polizzi He took his three-year-old son to a NYFW show in 2015. Yes, friend.
Liv Helen Freundlich
Julianne Moore & # 39;The daughter who looked like her accompanied her to the Reed Krakoff fashion show in NYFW in 2013. Talk about mom and daughter's last date!