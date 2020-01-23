The best mental health resolutions for a happy and healthy 2020

The new year is here, and that means it's time for New Year's resolutions to start arriving. And this year, we are here to help you get first with your resolution.

In 2020, instead of focusing only on something superficial with its resolution, we are putting emphasis on mental health. We have put together some good New Year resolutions that will help you be your best self in 2020. These are the best mental health resolutions to start 2020 on the right foot.

I will treat myself with respect

We understand how easy it is to be hard on yourself. We really are our own worst enemies. This year, instead of punishing you for every little mistake or hiccup, try to practice more positivity and mindfulness.

Remember that you are human and not perfect. Do not punish yourself for having the pleasure of eating a cookie or two late at night. If you do not meet a deadline, do not delay because tomorrow is a new day. Treat yourself with the respect you really deserve. A positive self-image will help you have a healthy, positive and complete year.

I will sleep more

Sleep is crucial to be mentally healthy. The CDC reports that 1 in 3 adults in the US UU. They don't get enough sleep regularly. The recommended amount is seven or more hours per day. Sleeping less than 7 hours per night can cause frequent mental anguish and a variety of other medical problems.

That's why one of the best New Year resolutions you can make for yourself is to make sure you have an average of 8 hours of sleep per night. In just a few days, you will see an increase in energy and begin to have more productive days.

I will set aside time for myself

Relaxation is essential for the general well-being of a person. With no time allotted for us, we will run out. Everyone needs time to relax and separate from the stress of the day.

In 2020, be sure to take some time to relax. Set healthy boundaries with your workplace to ensure you have your afternoons for you every night. Without limits, you may experience exhaustion and not be able to give everything to your work every day.

Therefore, as a gift for you in 2020, be sure to value your personal time and remember the importance of relaxation.

I will live in the moment

We are all guilty of thinking about the past and not living in the moment. Again and again, we find ourselves thinking about what the future holds instead of focusing on what is important. This year, instead of worrying about the future and thinking about the past, focus on being present in the current moment.

Hang out with your friends and family and truly participate in the moment. When you look back, you will be happy to be fully present in the conversation, laughter and memories. This is one of the best mental health resolutions you can take by 2020.

I will seek help if necessary

Last but not least, never be afraid to ask for help. If you feel you are falling into a dark place, promise to communicate with your friends and family and get help when necessary. Find a therapist and get the help you deserve.

Do not let the negative stigma of seeking help stop you. There is nothing wrong with admitting that you cannot handle all this on your own. Once you seek help, you will not regret it.

We hope that some of these mental health resolutions will help you next year. Here is an attentive and happy 2020! Come back to The Shade Room to find out the New Year resolutions of your favorite celebrities and more!