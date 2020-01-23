Home Entertainment The best long-lasting bases we've tried

By
Bradley Lamb
We are makeup lovers around here, and we are the first to admit that we have tried everything.

When it comes to fundamentals, specifically, things get complicated. There are so many options after all.

However, as we move forward in spring and summer, our standards increase even more. When it's hot, the last thing you want is for your perfectly applied tone to run down your face because you're sweating. Or maybe you are in the pool. Anyway, you want your makeup to stay where you put it. To avoid an embarrassing scenario, you'll want to find something that is lasting.

Enter these long-term foundations. And trust, we have tested and accumulate.

Ilia Beauty True Skin Serum Foundation

Can we say that we have been looking for a good base for years, Our skin but better, that offers coverage without making it appear that we filter our faces with Photoshop in oblivion? Thanks to Ilia, the search is over! This base is really a godsend, with a radiant finish and nourishing skin ingredients such as aloe leaf extract and jojoba oil. It offers light to medium coverage, and is vegan, cruelty free and gluten free.

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt Foundation & # 39; r Soft Matte Longwear

Is there anything Rihanna can't do? His latest company, Fenty Beauty, is very popular, and the range of bases, specifically, stands out. As for consistency, it is incredibly light but still has full coverage. Oh, it also comes in a range of 50 shadows that breaks the boundaries.


Huda Beauty Foundation #FauxFilter

Get a perfect matte finish with this full coverage cream base that effectively covers imperfections and imperfections thanks to a high percentage of ultra-refined pigments. It also softens and matches the appearance of skin texture, with the ability to reduce scars, hyperpigmentation and redness. Cruelty-free and available in 30 shades, it is also free of sulfates, SLS, SLES and parabens, and is made with recyclable containers.


Armani Beauty Power Fabric Longwear High Cover Foundation SPF 25

If designer makeup is your jam, this is the way in the long-term department. Spoiler alert: never makes oily skin look moist, just clean and fresh.


Urban Decay Cosmetics Stay Naked Weightweight Liquid Foundation

With 50 tones with nine intensities, three maste tones and seven background tones, there is the possibility that you can find your partner. It is water resistant and feels like a second skin, courtesy of a breathable and flexible formula that still minimizes pores and imperfection. And it will last up to 24 hours! (Yes, that's the perfect excuse to stay out all night!)


Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation

This foundation to remain in the place of the old school brand has won a variety of beauty awards, and for good reason. The total coverage formula promises a use of 24, and complies. It is also fragrance free and ideal for masking even the most oily skin.


Lawless woke up like this impeccable finish Foundation

Lawless's motto is Clean AF and has the "Clean at Sephora,quot; seal of approval. As for the base itself, it is a good option for a full coverage matte finish that stays where you put it.


Tarte Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15

Reduce redness and keep your face flawless throughout the day with Tarte's famous Amazon clay base, which is oil-free and vegan with a matte finish. It will give you complete coverage without the fearsome Cake Face, and it lasts all day without separating or settling down thin lines. In addition, it helps to balance your complexion. Go ahead and put your best face forward!


Forever Makeup Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation

This HD quality makeup was created to be worn by actors on television. The long-lasting fluid has a second skin feel and really gives you that perfection look without porcelain.


MAC Pro long-lasting nourishing waterproof makeup base

The Mac Pro Longwear formula is legitimate, and most of us already have it for some time. But have you tried the waterproof version? It is perfect for hot summer days, has a satin finish and is wetter than the original.


Revlon PhotoReady Natural sincere anti-pollution makeup base

If you are a city girl, this lasting anti-pollution formula has your name everywhere. It is ultra-mixable, ultra-constructible and infused with antioxidants good for the skin, as well as with light anti-blue ingredients.


Charlotte Tilbury Magic Foundation

This miraculous formula is basically a basic skin care. You have concentrated extract of fungi to improve firmness, hyaluronic acid to fill the skin and supercharged vitamin C to give you a shine effect. Yes, it's that magical.


L & # 39; Oreal Infallible Pro-Matte Liquid Longwear Foundation

Talk about a bargain. This designer base is only $ 13 and is quite hard to believe. YouTubers and other beauty experts swear by its long-lasting effect of full coverage, and we tested it, it's true.


Looking for more beauty inspiration? Get the product-by-product breakdown of the glam 2020 Golden Globes looks from Rachel Brosnahan, Naomi Watts and Sarah Hyland!

—Published originally on March 28, 2019 at 3:00 a.m. PT

