The best long-lasting bases we've tried

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!
We are makeup lovers around here, and we are the first to admit that we have tried everything.
When it comes to fundamentals, specifically, things get complicated. There are so many options after all.
However, as we move forward in spring and summer, our standards increase even more. When it's hot, the last thing you want is for your perfectly applied tone to run down your face because you're sweating. Or maybe you are in the pool. Anyway, you want your makeup to stay where you put it. To avoid an embarrassing scenario, you'll want to find something that is lasting.
Enter these long-term foundations. And trust, we have tested and accumulate.
Ilia Beauty True Skin Serum Foundation
Can we say that we have been looking for a good base for years, Our skin but better, that offers coverage without making it appear that we filter our faces with Photoshop in oblivion? Thanks to Ilia, the search is over! This base is really a godsend, with a radiant finish and nourishing skin ingredients such as aloe leaf extract and jojoba oil. It offers light to medium coverage, and is vegan, cruelty free and gluten free.
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt Foundation & # 39; r Soft Matte Longwear
Is there anything Rihanna can't do? His latest company, Fenty Beauty, is very popular, and the range of bases, specifically, stands out. As for consistency, it is incredibly light but still has full coverage. Oh, it also comes in a range of 50 shadows that breaks the boundaries.
Huda Beauty Foundation #FauxFilter
Get a perfect matte finish with this full coverage cream base that effectively covers imperfections and imperfections thanks to a high percentage of ultra-refined pigments. It also softens and matches the appearance of skin texture, with the ability to reduce scars, hyperpigmentation and redness. Cruelty-free and available in 30 shades, it is also free of sulfates, SLS, SLES and parabens, and is made with recyclable containers.
Urban Decay Cosmetics Stay Naked Weightweight Liquid Foundation
With 50 tones with nine intensities, three maste tones and seven background tones, there is the possibility that you can find your partner. It is water resistant and feels like a second skin, courtesy of a breathable and flexible formula that still minimizes pores and imperfection. And it will last up to 24 hours! (Yes, that's the perfect excuse to stay out all night!)
Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation
This foundation to remain in the place of the old school brand has won a variety of beauty awards, and for good reason. The total coverage formula promises a use of 24, and complies. It is also fragrance free and ideal for masking even the most oily skin.
Tarte Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15
Reduce redness and keep your face flawless throughout the day with Tarte's famous Amazon clay base, which is oil-free and vegan with a matte finish. It will give you complete coverage without the fearsome Cake Face, and it lasts all day without separating or settling down thin lines. In addition, it helps to balance your complexion. Go ahead and put your best face forward!
Looking for more beauty inspiration? Get the product-by-product breakdown of the glam 2020 Golden Globes looks from Rachel Brosnahan, Naomi Watts and Sarah Hyland!
—Published originally on March 28, 2019 at 3:00 a.m. PT