The battle of China with a deadly coronavirus, in photos

The spread of a deadly respiratory virus has led authorities to limit travel to cities in central China, including Wuhan, where the disease was first discovered last month. Since then it has spread to at least four other countries.
The outbreak occurs just before the start of the Lunar New Year holidays on Friday, as hundreds of millions of people travel through China. Epidemiologists fear that it may make the virus more difficult to contain.
Here is a look at the public health crisis in photos.
Thursday
A security guard disinfecting a park in Wuhan.
A supermarket in Wuhan, where masks are now everyday clothes.
Paramilitary police officers guarding an entrance to the Hankou railway station closed in Wuhan. Public transport and outbound trains had to stop the service at midnight.
A train from Shanghai to Wuhan. Services are usually packaged as the Lunar New Year approaches.
Staff members who control the temperature of the passengers after a train from Wuhan arrived in Hangzhou, in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang.
Arriving at the almost deserted Wuhan station.
Wednesday
A hospital worker washing the entrance to the Wuhan Medical Treatment Center, which dealt with some patients with coronavirus.
Officials inspecting arrivals at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Travelers arriving at Los Angeles International Airport from China.
Medical staff members with protective suits at Zhongnan Hospital in Wuhan.
Workers who produce facial masks at a factory in Handan, in Hebei Province, in northern China.
Hankou train station in Wuhan.
Huanan's seafood market in Wuhan on January 17 was disinfected and closed after being related to the new coronavirus.