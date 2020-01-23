The battle of China with a deadly coronavirus, in photos

The spread of a deadly respiratory virus has led authorities to limit travel to cities in central China, including Wuhan, where the disease was first discovered last month. Since then it has spread to at least four other countries.

The outbreak occurs just before the start of the Lunar New Year holidays on Friday, as hundreds of millions of people travel through China. Epidemiologists fear that it may make the virus more difficult to contain.

Here is a look at the public health crisis in photos.

Thursday