The Assistant Director & # 39; Specter & # 39; resolves the demand for set injury

Sony Images

Terry Madden sued the producers of Eon Productions and B24 after his legs were crushed when a driver lost control of a Range Rover during filming in Austria.



An assistant director who was injured in an accident on the set of the 2015 James Bond movie "Spectrum"has resolved a claim for compensation from the Superior Court.

Terry Madden's legs were crushed after a driver lost control of a Range Rover during filming in Austria, and sued the producers of Eon Productions and B24 for damages, claiming that the accident had ended his "successful and celebrated career." ".

But, on Wednesday (January 22), lawyers from both sides assured Judge Karen Walden-Smith that a confidential agreement had been agreed.

Madden worked as an assistant director for the second unit in "Specter" when the accident occurred in the Austrian Alps.

"At the end of one of the shots, the vehicle slipped out of control and hit Mr. Madden, holding him against the camera stand and crushing his legs," explained the plaintiff's lawyer. "He was taken by plane to the hospital in Austria and later repatriated to the United Kingdom by air ambulance."