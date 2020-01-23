The & # 39; Red Table Talk & # 39; of Jada Pinkett Smith is renewed until 2022, the lands derive for Gloria Estefan

%MINIFYHTMLc21f0f594a606bae21f7a43cd949956511% %MINIFYHTMLc21f0f594a606bae21f7a43cd949956512%

Jada shares her enthusiasm for the next spin-off on Instagram, saying she feels & # 39; blessed to have the opportunity to work with these 3 phenomenal women & # 39 ;, Gloria Estefan, Lili Estefan and Emily Estefan.

Jada Pinkett Smith& # 39; s "Red Table Talk"It's a great success. It's enough for Facebook Watch to sign a new three-year contract with Pinkett Smith and Westbrook Studios, her company with her husband Will Smith.

With the new renovation, the popular Emmy-nominated talk show during the day, which is presented by Pinkett Smith, his mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and his daughter Willow Smith, will continue broadcasting on streaming sites with new episodes until 2022.

In addition to renewing the program, Facebook orders a second series of Pinkett Smith and Westbrook Studios. Titled "Red Table Talk: The Estefans", the new spin-off series will be held in Miami and will be conducted by Gloria Estefan. Together with her as co-hosts are her daughter and rising musician. Emily Estefan and her niece and television host who won the Daytime Emmy award Lili Estefan.

The new project will also feature three women from different generations discussing social and personal issues with family members, famous guests and experts. "Red Table Talk: The Estefans" sees Pinkett Smith and Gloria Estefan as executive producers.

"I am incredibly proud of & # 39; Red Table Talk & # 39; and I am delighted to build on this franchise with my family and with Gloria, Emily and Lili," Pinkett Smith said in a statement. "& # 39; Red Table Talk & # 39; has created a space for open, honest and healing conversations about social and current affairs, and what is most powerful for me is to listen to people's stories and interact with our fans in such a tangible way on the Facebook Watch platform. I'm excited to see the Estefans turn their franchise and take it to new places. "

"I am incredibly excited to carry the torch & # 39; Red Table Talk & # 39; with my family in Miami," added Gloria Estefan (representing Gloria, Emily and Lili). "Jada and I have talked a lot about this and we feel that my daughter, my niece and I can address important issues for us and our fans with a fresh new voice. Jada has done this incredibly and continues to do so with her sincere family, intimate conversations. and innovative in the iconic Red Table. "

Jada shared her enthusiasm for the next spin-off on her Instagram account on Wednesday, January 22. "Red Table Talk: The Estefans Coming Soon in 2020 !!!!" Then she wrote next to a photo of the Estefan ladies. "I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to work with these 3 phenomenal women! I am very happy #RTTEstefans."