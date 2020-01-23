The 14-year-old daughter of Love & Hiphop Sierra jumped by adults! (Video graphic)

Sierra de Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is known for discussing and even fighting on camera.

Well, yesterday, his 14-year-old daughter Paris was fighting on camera. And the teenager was fighting at least one adult, in her high school bathroom.

MTO News contacted the Atlanta Public Schools and confirmed that Sierra's daughter was involved in a fight at North Atlanta High School on Wednesday.

And according to social media reports, 14-year-old Paris was attacked by a girl at school and MOTHER girls!

Here is the graphic video of Sierra's daughter being beaten by teenagers and an adult woman. We warn you, the video contains graphic violence:

The Atlanta School District told local CBS News that the Paris "opps,quot; helped their mother enter school, and then the mother and daughter team attacked the 14-year-old girl.

The school district also listed Paris's injuries as: "A black eye, scratches and bruises all over the side of the face and the back of the head."

Atlanta police are investigating the incident, they told MTO News.

Here is a video of the 14-year-old boy who was injured: