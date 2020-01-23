Texas teenager said he won't be able to walk at graduation unless he cuts to Locs: the superintendent says he won't be intimidated to change politics

%MINIFYHTML719dc56a7463fca6b834c73a292abbf511% %MINIFYHTML719dc56a7463fca6b834c73a292abbf512%

Roommates, the way black people use our hair has always been a topic of discussion in particular spaces, but recently it has become an even bigger problem among our young people. Unfortunately, a Texas school district has decided to suspend a black student and warns that he will not be able to walk at graduation if he does not cut his locomotives.

According to CBS News, the Barbers Hill ISD school board insists that the problem has nothing to do with race, but parents and activists disagree. Deandre Arnold has been a victim of the "dress code,quot; of the school board, which limits the types of hairstyles allowed.

Activists have been working tirelessly to spread the news about Deandre's suspension, making it clear that the problem is black and white, and not just about locomotives.

"This is a black and white problem," said Gary one of the United Urban Students Association. “Deandre shouldn't have to go through this. This family should not have to go through this. But I expect it from a board that has zero diversity. ”

As of now, the school district has not moved on its decision, and it seems they will not do so in the short term. The District Superintendent issued a statement, saying he will not be intimidated to change the district's dress code policies.

"Berbers Hill Independent Schoo District is one of the fastest growing school districts in Texas and is a leading state district," he says. "The community itself demands high expectations in all aspects, including the dress code, and our board of directors, which has included African-American representations, takes its role as one of its top priorities."

The statement goes on to say:

“We will continue to be a child-centered district that seeks to maximize the potential of EVERY child. Local control is sacred to this country, and we will NOT be intimidated or intimidated by external influences. "

Deandre's family says they hope their hair will not have an impact on their future, and they will continue to fight against the decision of the school district not only of Deandre, but of all the other students who pursue it.