Terry Crews praises & # 39; AGT & # 39; as the & # 39; most diverse place & # 39; amid the controversial dismissal of Gabrielle Union

%MINIFYHTML14a88d80399a45fd6b0ce58ba5303cfe11% %MINIFYHTML14a88d80399a45fd6b0ce58ba5303cfe12%

WENN / Nicky Nelson

The host of the NBC talent show also shares in & # 39; 3rd Hour of Today & # 39; He goes to his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, for advice on what to do in the situation.

Up News Info –

Terry Crews has intervened in reports that ex "America has talent"judge Gabrielle Union He was effectively fired from the NBC competition program in November for issues of sexism and racism. The show's host addressed the problem while stopping at "3rd Hour of Today"Thursday, January 23.

"First of all, I cannot speak for sexism because I am not a woman, but I can speak on behalf of any comments about racism," he said, noting that he never experienced any kind of racism while working on the program. "That was never my experience in & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39 ;, in fact, it was the most diverse place I have been in my 20 years of entertainment. The 10 best acts were Asian, women , older, young, black, white, it was all in the range. "

Terry went on to say that accusations of racism were never publicly confirmed by Gabrielle and that they first arose from an unidentified source. "Now I have to say this too. When you look at what the accusations were referring to, it was given by an unidentified source."

%MINIFYHTML14a88d80399a45fd6b0ce58ba5303cfe13% %MINIFYHTML14a88d80399a45fd6b0ce58ba5303cfe14%

He also shared that he went with his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, for advice on what to do in the situation. "It's fun, because I think you should listen to women, you should always believe women, so I asked my wife what she should do," he explained. "She thought, first, if it comes from an unidentified source, because Gabrielle Union has not made any statements to date on any of these accusations."

Terry was not the only one who claimed that they never experience bad things in the program. Heidi klum, who served as judge in the program for six years, recently shared that "everyone treats him with the greatest respect. I have never seen anything that is strange or hurtful."

"I was there for six years. I loved it. Of course, there is always a dog and cat fight, but this is fun … I mean it's also like, & # 39; Everyone relax a little & # 39; for me, being on television, I want to entertain people, I want people to have a good time, "the first".Catwalk Project"explained the host." I want people, like, to get away from their life for two hours and have fun and enjoy. "

In the meantime, Julianne Hough, who was also expelled at the same time as Gabrielle, revealed on "Today Show" in December that she applauded Gabrielle for defending herself. "When I see that comment there that it excites me so much because that is what we need to start conversations and I simply congratulate Gabrielle for telling her truth and starting a conversation," he said.

"And I am really proud of NBC also for appearing and starting a narrative and that is what will change the workplace and the paradigm we have been working on for many, many years. It is changing and that is really exciting." she added.

After her dismissal, which was reportedly the result of her growing concern about the "toxic" work environment, Gabrielle wrote on Twitter: "Many tears, so much gratitude. Just when you feel lost, drifting, alone .. You lifted me off the ground. Humble and grateful, forever. "

Later, the actress talked about inequalities in the workplace during a panel of female empowerment and inclusion in mid-December. "Don't be the happy black who does the status quo orders because you're scared. Don't let them call you angry when someone else is called passionate. It's scary. There's a great chance you will lose your job … I speak from experience," shared