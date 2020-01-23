Terry Crews addresses Gabrielle Union's AGT exit once again

Terry Crews recently described America has talent workplace as the "most diverse workplace,quot; in which I had worked, amidst the investigation into the claims made by Gabrielle Union about the supposedly racist environment in which she worked. Union complained of a "toxic culture,quot; in the program.

According to page six, Terry sat down with the hosts of Today on Thursday where he explained that his experience working in America has talent it was great. He said he could not address issues of sexism, but "(he) can speak on behalf of any racist comment," and there was none, at least in his experience.

The teams continued saying that the set of America has talent It was easily the "most diverse place,quot; where he has worked. Fans of the actor know that he has 20 years of experience working in the entertainment industry.

Terry has been tangentially involved in the Union.AGT Scandal since it began. As previously reported, Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union announced their departure in November after only one season.

The experts who spoke with Variety complained about a "toxic,quot; culture on the set of the show, and the producers allegedly told Union that their constantly changing hairstyles were "too black."

On Thursday, 51, he says he asked his wife if he should talk to Gabrielle before issuing a statement, and she told him that if Gabrielle didn't, then he shouldn't do it either. Since the departure of Union, she has remained silent on the matter, but thanked all the people who supported her with kind words.

The followers of the quasi-scandal know that stars like Debra Messing and Ellen Pompeo were among those who defended her. Also, in December, Crews turned to his Twitter to say that Gabrielle was "the best,quot; and added that they would miss her.

Online fans accused Terry of not defending and supporting her enough. The teams said he never contacted the actress, but he didn't hear anything from her.

As previously reported, social media users condemned Terry for not supporting her as much as she allegedly supported him during her controversial Adam Vinet incident. Terry accused the Hollywood agent of having handled him at a party.



