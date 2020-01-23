Tekashi69's ex accuses his girlfriend of using cocaine

%MINIFYHTML2dc18fa3ab04159dff07dd3f51193b3911% %MINIFYHTML2dc18fa3ab04159dff07dd3f51193b3912%

Sara Molina continues to criticize Jade after the latter calls the first in a recent Instagram post with the intention of showing Jade's support to her jailed boyfriend.

Tekashi a.k.a. 6ix9ineBaby mom, Sara Molina, hasn't finished applauding her current girlfriend, Jade, for dragging her into her recent Instagram post. Sara has accused Jade of being hooked on cocaine after the latter made ramblings about the jailed rapper.

Taking into account her Instagram stories, Sara published: "This will be to have a stab like a mother slut." She continued claiming: "Relax in the coke."

Sara did not mention a name, but many believe it is addressed to Jade, who previously accused her of sleeping with the same people who kidnapped 6ix9ine. "They kidnapped you, they had sex with your son's mother, they were caught on the phone trying to kill you and steal millions of dollars," he wrote about the rapper's enemies in a post on Tuesday, January 21.

Protesting the punishment received by her boyfriend, Jade added: "Sammy the Bull kills 19 people and gets 5 years. You don't kill anyone and get 2 years. This is so fucked up … LMFAOOO can't tear you apart, nobody understands why the people still love you and support you .13X PLATINUM 8X GOLD AND YOU DIDN'T HAVE FRIENDS IN THIS INDUSTRY TO BEGIN YOUR CAREER THAT YOU SAID TO EVERYONE SUCK YOUR D ** K! THE INTERNET HAS NOT BEEN THE SAME SINCE YOU LEFT I LOVE YOU BABY # FREE You. "

Sara responded quickly to Jade's comment, posting on Instagram Stories, "Shit, don't mention me if you're not going to see me." Claiming that 6ix9ine cheated on Jade with her ex-girlfriends, Sara added: "You are very weak, imagine sleeping with a whore, while he bathes with moms, ENDING THE BRIDE, BUT YOU STILL MENTION ME FOR WHAT."

He also had some words to say about Jade's photo with the hit creator "Gummo" taken behind bars. "He doesn't even hug you or kiss you, boy, as if he were dying inside standing right next to you. You're the only one who seems happy silly," so Sarah said about the couple's awkward pose.