



Sprinter Dina Asher-Smith is one of the main hopes of the GB Team medal at the Olympic Games next year.

According to a new analysis, Britain's hopes of improving his medal record at the Rio Olympics at the Tokyo Games this summer will shatter.

Gracenote's latest virtual medal table predicts that the GB team will win a total of 42 medals, 25 in Rio, where Britain became the first country to win more medals four years after organizing a game.

The statistics seem to contradict the expectations of the elite funding agency UK Sport, whose performance director, Chelsea Warr, now deceased, said in December that he was "calmly sure,quot; to outshine Rio's total.

The world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson is another medal possibility for the GB team in the heptathlon.

The Gracenote virtual medal table is a statistical model based on individual and team results from the Olympic Games, world championships and previous world cups.

He predicts 13 British gold medals, including Dina Asher-Smith in the women's 200 meters and the men's 4×100 relay team, as well as retained titles for players such as Adam Peaty, Max Whitlock and Jade Jones.

Assuming a significant Russian contingent as & # 39; neutral athletes & # 39 ;, also predicts that Britain will move from second to sixth in the general medal table, falling behind Japan, whose route is expected to increase by more than 50 per hundred.

However, Britain exceeded the expectations of the model for Rio 2016, and with 42 athletes currently ranked fourth or fifth in their respective disciplines, there is optimism that the projected deficit can be addressed.

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at Gracenote, told the Press association: "Britain exceeded our forecasts in 2016, earning 67 medals instead of the 56 we predicted just before the Games began."