Taylor Swift presents a new look at the premiere of Netflix Doc Sundance

There is nothing like this: Taylor Swift has reached the Sundance Film Festival!

The "Lover,quot; singer was ahead of her premiere Netflix documentary film, Miss americana, Thursday night, and debuted a new & # 39; do while doing so. The blond and hairy lob is a family show for Swifties, who noted that the haircut reminds of the one she shook during the 1989 album era

This is the first time Swift returns to the festival in Park City since 2012, when he attended the Ethel premiere together Ethel Kennedy. Swift documentary, directed by Lana Wilson, is ready to take fans to the life of the superstar when he finds his political voice.

It was yesterday when T. Swift released the trailer for the document, which will debut on Netflix and in selected theaters on January 31. In the trailer, Swift opens up about becoming the person "everyone wanted him to be," keeping his opinions to herself. But now he wants to be on the "right side of the story," so he is speaking and defending what he believes.