Taylor Swift hits Kanye West once again for VMA

Taylor Swift is preparing for the release of his Sundance Miss American documentary, but in a recently published interview, Swift points to Kanye West for his actions at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

Kanye later mentioned Swift in a song, and she claimed to be hurt by the song, but Kim Kardashian then released videos of a telephone conversation between him and Swift, where he seems to give her the green light to mention her.

“When I was a teenager who had only been to country music, attending my first pop awards show, someone stood up. That message was received, and more than anyone knew in my psyche. … That can push you in two ways: I could have curled up and decided that I will never return to one of those events, or it could make me work harder than anyone expects, and try things that nobody expected and yearn for that respect, and I hope one day I will get it, "he told Variety.

Swift says that Ye's attempts to reconcile were not sincere.

"But then, when that person who provoked all those feelings comes back to your life, as he did in 2015, and I felt that I finally got that respect (from West), but then I realized that for him it was about creating some revisionist history in which he was always right, and it was right, right and decent for him to get up and do that to a teenager … "