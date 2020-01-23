Taylor Swift and more stars take over the 2020 Sundance Film Festival

The temperature can be freezing, but celebrity sightings in the 2020 Sundance Film Festival They are Hot hot hot!
Taylor Swift He was one of the first to arrive in Park City, Utah, Thursday night for the long-awaited premiere of Miss americana, the Netflix documentary that tells the life of the pop star away from the spotlight. Other early assistants included Viggo Mortensen, Stanley Tucci Y Stamp.
The annual film festival, which runs from today until February 2, is expected to attract many A-listers as they screen and promote their upcoming films for the first time. The animated movie line includes Glories, a Gloria Steinem biopic protagonist Alice Vikander Y Julianne Moore as the feminist icon at different stages of her life, The last thing I wanted protagonist Anne Hathaway Y Ben AffleckY Break off protagonist Angelina Jolie Y David Oyelowo.
Check out all the stars that will take over the 2020 Sundance Film Festival below!
Dipasupil Day / GC Image
Taylor Swift
She has that classic red lip that we like! The pop star is ahead of the premiere of his Netflix documentary, Miss American
George Pimentel / Getty Images
Robert Redford
The veteran actor and founder of Sundance Film Fest appears at the premiere of Crip Camp.
Bryan Steffy / GC Images
Stanley Tucci
Tucci lands in Salt Lake City before ValuePremiere, a drama focused on the Victim Compensation Fund on September 11.
Bryan Steffy / GC Images
Mark Ronson
The music producer stops for a selfie when he arrives at the event.
Hollywood To You / Star Max / GC Images
Viggo Moretensen
Movie lovers will see the debut as director of A-lister when Falling premieres.
gotpap / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images
Stamp
The artist is prepared to face the snow of Utah.
