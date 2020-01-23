Home Entertainment Taylor Swift and more stars take over the 2020 Sundance Film Festival

Taylor Swift and more stars take over the 2020 Sundance Film Festival

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Taylor Swift presents a new look at the premiere of Netflix Doc Sundance
%MINIFYHTMLf4d010ccbec1d5a10d3d8cbe72944ca711% %MINIFYHTMLf4d010ccbec1d5a10d3d8cbe72944ca712%

The temperature can be freezing, but celebrity sightings in the 2020 Sundance Film Festival They are Hot hot hot!

Taylor Swift He was one of the first to arrive in Park City, Utah, Thursday night for the long-awaited premiere of Miss americana, the Netflix documentary that tells the life of the pop star away from the spotlight. Other early assistants included Viggo Mortensen, Stanley Tucci Y Stamp.

The annual film festival, which runs from today until February 2, is expected to attract many A-listers as they screen and promote their upcoming films for the first time. The animated movie line includes Glories, a Gloria Steinem biopic protagonist Alice Vikander Y Julianne Moore as the feminist icon at different stages of her life, The last thing I wanted protagonist Anne Hathaway Y Ben AffleckY Break off protagonist Angelina Jolie Y David Oyelowo.

%MINIFYHTMLf4d010ccbec1d5a10d3d8cbe72944ca713% %MINIFYHTMLf4d010ccbec1d5a10d3d8cbe72944ca714%

Check out all the stars that will take over the 2020 Sundance Film Festival below!

Dipasupil Day / GC Image

Taylor Swift

She has that classic red lip that we like! The pop star is ahead of the premiere of his Netflix documentary, Miss American

Robert Redford, Sundance celebrity sightings

George Pimentel / Getty Images

Robert Redford

The veteran actor and founder of Sundance Film Fest appears at the premiere of Crip Camp.

Stanley Tucci, Sundance celebrity sightings

Bryan Steffy / GC Images

Stanley Tucci

Tucci lands in Salt Lake City before ValuePremiere, a drama focused on the Victim Compensation Fund on September 11.

Taylor Swift, Sundance celebrity sightings

Bryan Steffy / GC Images

Mark Ronson

The music producer stops for a selfie when he arrives at the event.

Viggo Mortensen, Sundance celebrity sightings

Hollywood To You / Star Max / GC Images

Viggo Moretensen

Movie lovers will see the debut as director of A-lister when Falling premieres.

Seal, sightings of celebrities from Sundance

gotpap / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

Stamp

The artist is prepared to face the snow of Utah.

Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©