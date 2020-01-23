Tamar Braxton shows that everything is love between her boo and her ex-husband Vincent Herbert: "My life is full,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLc4671ace58e73c141ef9a386d2fcc18111% %MINIFYHTMLc4671ace58e73c141ef9a386d2fcc18112%

# Roommates, Tamar Braxton is totally in love and lives her best life courtesy of her boyfriend David Adefeso. He recently gave fans an update on how things are going between David and his ex-husband / former manager Vincent Herbert, and let's say life is definitely good for her these days.

Tamar Braxton has been quite discreet lately and it's all because he has been too happy in their relationship to worry about an unnecessary drama. Although some of Tamar's critics think his life is full of drama, he recently visited Instagram to show that things are really the opposite.

He published a photo of his current boyfriend, David Adefeso, smiling with his former Vincent Herbert, with the following legend:

%MINIFYHTMLc4671ace58e73c141ef9a386d2fcc18113% %MINIFYHTMLc4671ace58e73c141ef9a386d2fcc18114%

"It's so funny that people and certain TV shows think that my life is full of drama, nonsense and confusion when it's the opposite. God is good and my life is full of love, joy and blessings.🙏🏼 🥰🥰 # 2goodmen @officialvincentherbert @ david.adefeso (this post could be positive for some of you😉. "

Tamar and Vince filed for divorce in October 2017 and was officially finalized in July 2019. The former couple was married for nine years. She publicly confirmed her relationship with David in April 2018 and the two have been spreading their love on all social networks since then.

There are also rumors that Tamar has an upcoming beauty series for VH1, although nothing has been confirmed.

Roommates, what do you think about this?