Tamar Braxton publishes a photo of Vincent Herbert hugging David Adefeso and makes a beautiful confession about his real life

Tamar Braxton is radiant with joy because she has been blessed with a loving boyfriend, David Adefeso, and has a romantic relationship with her ex-husband, Vincent Herbert.

Through social networks, Tamar surprised fans with a sweet image of Vince hugging David. The couple is smiling while they look at the camera.

While there were glimpses of David and Vincent together while attending events for Tamar's son, Logan, this is the first time businessmen are seen together.

Tamar wrote a very positive message about the two men in his life that said: "It's so funny that people and certain TV shows think that my life is full of drama, nonsense and confusion when it's the opposite. God is good and my life is full of love, joy and blessings🙏🏼 🥰🥰 # 2goodmen @officialvincentherbert @ david.adefeso (this post might be too positive for some of you). ”

David said this about the sweet moment: “Me and @officialvincentherbert had a great time hanging out after work. At the same time next week … ✊🏽✌🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️ ".

Fans are delighted to see David and Vince together.

One person said: “This is true love. Mature and respectable. Speechless! This man from Tamar Braxton is a true class act in which all men must pray to convert or take lessons from simply wow Tamar God sent the right one to your life! Keep living your life Tay and keep guessing. 🙌🏾 "

Another commenter revealed: "Now that it's a damn drug." Some will lose the message while others will understand. That is why only 1% run the country, and 5% is balanced, and the rest is 94% are sheep. Great statement of his time. "

This follower said: "So deep, so real! My husband was / is exactly the same way, and so am I. You can be part of us, or it can be just him and I. Your choice! Such a wonderful blessing that they both found each other❤️❤️. "

This fourth comment read: "Tears,quot; WOW! Well said … this is priceless. "Wah say next Monday as dis yah one?" I love this !!!!!! Amazing this is the truth from the heart. I wish you the best of life together. I am waiting for the wedding. ❤️❤️ "

Recently, David announced that his whole family had hugged Tamar.



