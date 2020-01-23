Stateless children in South Africa: & # 39; My mother disappeared & # 39; | Children's rights

%MINIFYHTML97ae329a7ce1b5c7d1a79b0b5d187bae11% %MINIFYHTML97ae329a7ce1b5c7d1a79b0b5d187bae12%

In the second of a four-part series that explores the lives of stateless children in South Africa, three girls share their dreams for the future.

Lovely *, 12: & # 39; They said that if you come to South Africa there is a shelter where other children live & # 39;

Precious, 12, is one of thousands of migrant and refugee children who have arrived in Musina, the northernmost city in South Africa, just 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) from the Beitbridge border crossing with Zimbabwe.

He crossed the border two years ago and now lives in the Children's Project of the Ministry of Christian Women (CWM), in an old church located between houses on the outskirts of the city.

%MINIFYHTML97ae329a7ce1b5c7d1a79b0b5d187bae13% %MINIFYHTML97ae329a7ce1b5c7d1a79b0b5d187bae14%

The train tracks run parallel to the main road there, and the spaza stores, informal stores that run from people's homes, line the streets. The buildings on church property have become a refuge for unaccompanied women and girls. In another part of the city, a similar structure houses unaccompanied children.

When Precious was six years old, his two parents died, he has no idea why or how. For several years, he lived in the streets of Beitbridge. Like other street children, he heard many stories about the opportunities that South Africa could offer.

"They said that if you come to South Africa there is a shelter where other children live, and you can get your bed and get free education and clothes," he recalls.

She crossed the border alone.

His journey through the Beitbridge border crossing was in Malayitsha, an Ndebele term that means "someone who transports goods from here to there." The term is used to describe cross-border transport operators that transport everything and anything (goods, money, undocumented travelers and even unaccompanied children) for a price. Vehicles are often taxis in minibus, full of goods and people.

The rates for this "service,quot; are higher than for conventional transport, but travelers understand that the additional charge helps facilitate the crossing, with the change of hands between transport operators and border officials.

Precious says that an adult, a "great man," on the Zimbabwean side paid his fare, which can be from 600 South African rand ($ 42) to 2,000 South African rand ($ 139). She doesn't know why he paid for her, but she ran away as soon as she could and made the trip to Musina alone.

A resident of the 17-year-old children's house, originally from Zimbabwe, sits with her one-year-old son, born in South Africa (Yeshiel Panchia / Al Jazeera)

A wooden cross leans against a large tree in the center of the cemetery where he now lives. The sound of children playing travels through one of the open windows and, from the dining room, laughter drowns the sound of television.

In one of the rooms right next to the patio, the youngest resident of the shelter lies in front of a fan, sound asleep despite the heat. He is one year old. His 17-year-old mother is originally from Harare, but was born in South Africa.

Outside, in the shady courtyard of the church, the young residents of the shelter huddle for a group photograph. The image will be mounted in the office, joining all the other photos of children who have lived there since the shelter opened in 2008.

When I heard that he was coming to the shelter I was very happy, because he would receive an education Beautiful

Sitting on the lower level of a bunk bed in one of the bedrooms, Precious runs his hand through the scribbled graffiti at the base of the bed above. Here, many young women have scribbled their messages and their dreams; their prayers and their requests to their gods and their angels. In a corner of the wooden base, a school timetable was written with a black marker: English, mathematics, science, biology.

Precious is now in fourth grade at school and says he wants to be a teacher. "When I heard he was coming to the shelter I was very happy, because he would get an education," he says, before adding that his favorite subject is English.

Many of the shelter's residents hope to one day reach a large city. Precious has set its sights on Johannesburg. She imagines that things will improve there and that she can finally make a home.

A prayer written on the back of the door of a room in the children's home (Yeshiel Panchia / Al Jazeera)

Chantelle *, 11: & # 39; One day I want to be a teacher & # 39;

Like Precious, Chantelle, 11, also a resident of the church shelter, dreams of one day becoming a teacher. She sits on a single bed in one of the rooms. Behind her, a rag doll and a fluffy bunny flank an open bible.

Chantelle has been living in the house for the past three months. She asks if her story will be on television and if she will include her real name and photograph. She wants her picture to be shown, she explains, because then maybe her mother sees her and goes looking for her.

Chantelle is originally from Zimbabwe, although she doesn't know exactly where.

"I came here with my mother," he says, "but disappeared at the border. He saw the police and escaped."

Chantelle says he has no other family.

"I feel bad because I want to see my mother."

Children in The CWM children's shelter in Musina he has very few personal belongings, often crossing the border alone, carrying only what they can carry (Yeshiel Panchia / Al Jazeera)

After she was separated from her mother, some adults took her to the shelter.

"They told me we are friends. They told me they were going to protect me and that I can go to school."

His face lights up at the mention of school. Back in Zimbabwe, he spent the days helping his mother with housework and never went to school.

"I want to be protected. I want to go to school. One day I want to be a teacher," she says.

He misses his people and friends in Zimbabwe, he says, but he is glad to have new friends in Musina and to be served his favorite food, chicken and rice, in the shelter.

Nombuso *, 18: & # 39; I want to be an international lawyer & # 39;

Nombuso, who attends the CWM children's house in Musina, hopes to be able to complete his education despite not having a birth certificate (Yeshiel Panchia / Al Jazeera)

Nombuso has been living in the shelter for the past six years.

She sits in the shade of a red canvas roof while the younger girls surround her.

She came to Musina 11 years ago with her sister, who was 21 at the time. She doesn't remember exactly how she crossed the border.

"I was seven years old," she says. "I only remember when we were in the car and the police caught us and we went to the police station."

His brother-in-law paid him bail. "I didn't know what was going on," he remembers.

Nombuso lived with his sister in a small house rented in an informal settlement on the outskirts of Musina, but she was forced to move after her sister died in 2012 and could no longer afford to stay there.

At least in the shelter, he says, he could continue his studies. He is currently in ninth grade and loves science.

"Going to school is very good. It is the desire of all children, but now it is complicated because they need some documents," he explains.

But Nombuso has no identity documents; she only has a court order that places her under state care.

"They need a birth certificate, passport, permit," she says. "I don't have anyone to give me that."

He hopes to complete his studies, but is concerned that it is difficult without a birth certificate.

If you cannot stay in school, you would like to work in the shelter and help other children. But her dream, she explains, is to become an international lawyer.

"I want to defend the shelters that help foreigners like me. Children like me, who have no parents or anyone to provide them with many things, but need a family to do that, I want to defend them." she says.

"Being an international lawyer means I can help."

She smiles as she looks towards the patio where Chantelle and Precious are playing. "I can defend the other children like me. That's what I want."

* Names changed to hide identities