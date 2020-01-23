Stassi Schroeder says she "owns,quot; Jax Taylor since she got it in "Vanderpump Rules!"

%MINIFYHTMLcfe4171f3f552b4db2d77c54fa9c2ead11% %MINIFYHTMLcfe4171f3f552b4db2d77c54fa9c2ead12%

Stassi Schroeder took credit for Jax Taylor's career! It turns out that the man was not supposed to appear in the Vanderpump Rules, but the reason he became part of the cast was that he was in a relationship with her at that time!

So is! Stassi says her ex-boyfriend owes her when it comes to her job!

In the first episode of Lala Kent and the podcast of her fiance Randall Emmett Give Them Lala … with Randall, Stassi told his castmates that Jax debía shouldn't even be in the Vanderpump Rules. He was not working in SUR and they chose the rest of us and said, "Who are you dating?" And I said, "This guy Jax."

As fans know, the producers liked it and now he is part of the program.

Later, during the episode, Stassi joked that because he almost got the job, he owns it!

She mentioned that she met Jax and Lala the same day during a trip to Las Vegas.

Not long after, Stassi and Jax began dating and their romance was documented in the first season of the Vanderpump Rules.

Lala also remembered meeting Stassi, saying: ‘Then, Stassi and I met when I was 18 for the first time. I was modeling … at this magic show in Las Vegas and I met Stassi and I still remember exactly what I was wearing and she said, "Oh my God."

Later, during his story, Jax admitted to cheating Stassi several times, even with his ex-friend, Kristen Doute!

They were on and off for a while before things ended forever.

Now Jax is married to Brittany Cartwright, while Stassi is engaged to Beau Clark, so obviously both have moved.

Today, Jax and Stassi are on good terms despite their history.



