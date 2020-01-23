Soros: the world increasingly governed by "possible dictators or royals,quot; | News

US financier and philanthropist George Soros pledged $ 1 billion on Thursday for a new university network project to combat the erosion of civil society in a world increasingly governed by "potential dictators,quot; and harassed by climate change.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Soros said that humanity was at a turning point and that the coming years would determine the fate of rulers such as President Donald Trump and Chinese Xi Jinping, as well as the world itself.

"We live in a transformative moment in history. The survival of open societies is in danger and we face an even greater crisis: climate change," said the billionaire born in Hungary.

He described the Open Society University Network (OSUN) plan as "the most important project of my life,quot; and would be an international platform for teaching and research that existing universities around the world could join.

He would seek to reach "places that need high-quality education and serve careless populations," such as refugees, prisoners, Roma and other displaced peoples such as the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar, he said.

"To demonstrate our commitment to OSUN, we are contributing one billion dollars," Soros said in his traditional annual Davos speech.

Soros, whose University of Central Europe (CEU) was forced to leave Hungary after pressure from the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said the project was necessary at a time when open society was at greater risk than ever.

He expressed regret because the strongest powers in the world – the United States, China and Russia under President Vladimir Putin – were "in the hands of potential or royal dictators and the ranks of authoritarian rulers continued to grow."

With nationalism advancing throughout the world, Soros said the "biggest and most frightening setback,quot; was in India, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "creating a Hindu nationalist state."

He again criticized Trump, describing the American leader as a "scammer and the supreme narcissist," but said the current increase in the economic strength of the United States may have come too early for the US leader, as he faces reelection. later this year.

"Trump … has managed to overheat an already buoyant economy. An overheated economy cannot stay on the boil for too long," Soros warned, credited for correctly predicting important market changes in his career as an investor.

"If all this happened near the elections, I would have assured his election. His problem is that there are still 10 months left for the elections and, in a revolutionary situation, that is a lifetime."

But Soros also expressed a particular alarm for Xi, who said he had broken the tradition of the Communist Party by concentrating power on himself, with the Chinese economy losing its previous flexibility.

While Xi Jinping "became a dictator as soon as he gained enough strength," his "success is far from assured," since the demographics caused by the one-child policy work against China.

He said that the most worrying thing is that Xi sought to create "a new type of authoritarian system and a new type of human being that is willing to give up his personal autonomy,quot; to avoid problems.

"Once lost, personal autonomy will be difficult to recover. An open society would not take place in such a world."