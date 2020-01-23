Shooting in the United States leaves one dead and several injured in Seattle | USA news

%MINIFYHTML01e9d9ab03a97d02c46581f7afbcfd1911% %MINIFYHTML01e9d9ab03a97d02c46581f7afbcfd1912%

At least one person died and seven others, including a child, were injured after gunfire broke out near a popular tourist area of ​​Seattle, police and hospital officials said.

Police said at least one suspect was being sought in connection with the incident, which took place Wednesday near a McDonald's fast-food restaurant.

It was the third shooting in the area in less than two days and the last in a series of incidents that have affected schools, churches, cinemas and other public places throughout the United States.

Police chief Carmen Best told reporters at the scene that a woman had died and several people were injured in the shooting that occurred shortly after 5pm on Wednesday (01:00 GMT on Thursday).

Officials at the Harborview Medical Center, where all the injured were taken, said seven people were being treated, including a nine-year-old boy.

Police ordered people to remain outside the area and close a subway station while searching for one or more suspects.

The KOMO television station reported that two suspects were free.

Tyler Parsons, a cafeteria employee, told The Seattle Times that he was working when he suddenly saw the victims fall to the ground when the shots rang out.

He said several people ran to his tent to seek shelter and saw two people with gunshot wounds.

You could see a body covered with a white canvas on television images, lying on the pavement in front of McDonald's two hours after the shooting.

Susan Gregg, a spokesman for the Harborview Medical Center, said a 55-year-old woman who was shot in the abdomen was taken to surgery and the boy, who was shot in the leg, was in a serious condition.

The other victims, five men, were in a satisfactory condition, he said.

A witness interviewed by local media said he had seen two men arguing loudly before they started shooting each other, hitting passersby.

According to government figures, approximately 40,000 people died from several firearms-related incidents, including suicides and murders, in 2017 in the U.S. UU.