See the best looks in the Fall 2020 Fashion Week

Let the great fashion show begin!

Fashion Week has officially begun, with Paris Haute Couture giving a fabulous start.

%MINIFYHTMLd78482b2dc9dd6e9770c3cb7374f08d113% %MINIFYHTMLd78482b2dc9dd6e9770c3cb7374f08d114%

From peacock patterns on the Armani Privé catwalk to perfectly polished designs at the Givenchy show, this year's clothing collection is already proving dazzling.

It also helps that supermodels like it Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Joan Smalls Y Bella Hadid They move along the catwalk both in haute couture and in ready-to-use parts.

In addition, luxury brands such as Chanel, Dior, Iris Van Herpen, Schiaparelli, Ralph & Russo, Guo Pei and many others are already setting the tone. very High with his latest collections.

For example, Ralph & Russo brought a fashion fantasy to the catwalk with romantic, capricious and feminine pieces that presented an explosion of feathers, jewels and sequins. In addition, the Iris Van Herpen show made everyone speechless with their vaporous patterns, designs similar to sea creatures and extreme silhouettes.

The track was really a work of art, as the models moved along the platform.