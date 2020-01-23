See the best looks in the Fall 2020 Fashion Week

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Let the great fashion show begin!
Fashion Week has officially begun, with Paris Haute Couture giving a fabulous start.
From peacock patterns on the Armani Privé catwalk to perfectly polished designs at the Givenchy show, this year's clothing collection is already proving dazzling.
It also helps that supermodels like it Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Joan Smalls Y Bella Hadid They move along the catwalk both in haute couture and in ready-to-use parts.
In addition, luxury brands such as Chanel, Dior, Iris Van Herpen, Schiaparelli, Ralph & Russo, Guo Pei and many others are already setting the tone. very High with his latest collections.
For example, Ralph & Russo brought a fashion fantasy to the catwalk with romantic, capricious and feminine pieces that presented an explosion of feathers, jewels and sequins. In addition, the Iris Van Herpen show made everyone speechless with their vaporous patterns, designs similar to sea creatures and extreme silhouettes.
The track was really a work of art, as the models moved along the platform.
Make this year's fashion month bittersweet, French designer and fashion icon Jean Paul Gaultier He presented his final show after 50 years in the industry.
Of course, the track was full of edge and opulence with clothes that are not for the faint of heart. The models even walked the runway in pieces that resembled the most memorable designs of the designer of past collections.
Here we are just scratching the surface, as there are many more shows that set the tone for this year's trends. In any case, it seems that 2020 is about taking fashion risks and pushing the limits, which we don't care about.
To see all the designs worthy of admiration during Fashion Week, take a look at our gallery above!
And if you are a fashion devotee, be sure to scroll through our gallery throughout the month to stay updated on the latest and best collections that come to the catwalk.