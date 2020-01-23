See Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo Feud about Hummus in the Super Bowl announcement

It is about to fall!

Distant friends and Royal Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice Y Caroline Manzo They have met … more or less. The ladies met for a new 2020 Super Bowl ad for the Sabra Hummus company. The commercial plays with the dispute between the couple, and apparently the only thing that could unite them is the hummus.

For those who think this means that women have fixed things, think again! The coldness they greet will put an end to any reconciliation. Throughout the hilarious announcement, the couple only says two words, while looking at each other and looking angry.

"We had good times, and shame for the way it ended," said Teresa Andy Cohen in November on the end of his friendship with Caroline. "She was the one who went against me, I didn't go against her."