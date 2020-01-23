See Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo Feud about Hummus in the Super Bowl announcement

It is about to fall!
Distant friends and Royal Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice Y Caroline Manzo They have met … more or less. The ladies met for a new 2020 Super Bowl ad for the Sabra Hummus company. The commercial plays with the dispute between the couple, and apparently the only thing that could unite them is the hummus.
For those who think this means that women have fixed things, think again! The coldness they greet will put an end to any reconciliation. Throughout the hilarious announcement, the couple only says two words, while looking at each other and looking angry.
"We had good times, and shame for the way it ended," said Teresa Andy Cohen in November on the end of his friendship with Caroline. "She was the one who went against me, I didn't go against her."
As for Caroline, at the end of last year she talked about the enmity between her former best friend for her son. Albie Manzopodcast Dear Albie.
"I haven't responded to anything in years by design because again, that was my past," he explained about his decision to remain silent. "I think for her, and I have said this before, I represent her truth and she is terrified because that is very clear and obvious to me that nobody around her has the guts to tell her what she needs to hear. And I was the only person who He did it. And it was never like that, well, I suppose there was some perversity and malice, but he always came from a place where he tried to help her. "
It is not known what the future holds for these two, but perhaps this hummus is strong enough to repair the rift between these two women. Stranger things have happened!
May the best woman win!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.