See Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and more stars at the 2010 Grammys

Taylor Swift He was right when he said: "It was the end of a decade, but the beginning of an era,quot; in its 2010 hit "Long Live,quot;.

Ten years ago, Willow Smith He taught us to whip our hair Lady Gaga he carried meat Only one direction was born and stole our hearts and most importantly, launched Instagram.

The 2010 Grammys really were a good start to the decade of music and pop culture that we can't stop talking about.

The 52nd Grammy Awards celebrated a year of success as "You Belong With Me,quot; by T. Swift and Beyoncé"Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)", which we refuse to take out of the rotation. The awards ceremony was packed with 16 iconic performances that included Pinksuspended the acrobatic routine, Lady Gaga and Elton Johnpiano duel and the black Eyed Peas "Imma Be,quot; and "I Gotta Feeling,quot; mashup. The pop group was right when they said the night was going to be a good, good night.