See Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and more stars at the 2010 Grammys

Taylor Swift He was right when he said: "It was the end of a decade, but the beginning of an era,quot; in its 2010 hit "Long Live,quot;.
Ten years ago, Willow Smith He taught us to whip our hair Lady Gaga he carried meat Only one direction was born and stole our hearts and most importantly, launched Instagram.
The 2010 Grammys really were a good start to the decade of music and pop culture that we can't stop talking about.
The 52nd Grammy Awards celebrated a year of success as "You Belong With Me,quot; by T. Swift and Beyoncé"Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)", which we refuse to take out of the rotation. The awards ceremony was packed with 16 iconic performances that included Pinksuspended the acrobatic routine, Lady Gaga and Elton Johnpiano duel and the black Eyed Peas "Imma Be,quot; and "I Gotta Feeling,quot; mashup. The pop group was right when they said the night was going to be a good, good night.
The show also had some bleak moments, including a tribute to Michael Jackson, who died the previous year. The prince Jackson Y Paris Jackson took the stage to accept Michael's career award. In the sincere acceptance speech, Paris told the audience: "Dad was supposed to be here. Dad was going to introduce himself this year, but he couldn't do it last year. Thank you. We love you, dad."
Céline Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Smokey Robinson, Carrie Underwood Y Usher He also honored the late pop legend with a performance of "Earth Song."
While we prepare for the 2020 Grammys with special guests Demi lovato, Jonas brothers, Camila Cabello and more, we wanted to take a trip down the memory lane.
To relive the 2010 Grammy, check out the gallery below!
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
Taylor Swift
T. Swift had his hands full with his Grammy that could barely hold them in the press room. That night he took home four awards, including the Album of the year.
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
Pink
Pink captivated the audience with an acrobatic routine that defies height while performing "Glitter in the Air." Is there anything she can't do?
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc
black Eyed Peas
Boom Boom Pow! apl.de.ap, will.i.am, Fergie and Taboo had the standing crowd performing "I Gotta Feeling,quot;.
Lester Cohen / WireImage
Justin Bieber
Bieber Fever was real in 2010! A young Justin rocked his iconic haircut and showed a smile on the red carpet.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Green Day
The punk rock band shared the stage with the Broadway cast of "American Idiot,quot; to sing "21 Guns."
Michael Caulfield / WireImage
Paris and Prince Jackson
The eldest sons of the "King of Pop,quot; delivered an emotional speech while accepting the Trajectory Award from their late father.
Lester Cohen / WireImage
Ciara
The "One, Two Step,quot; singer surprised with a completely black outfit on the red carpet. Ciara was nominated for Best Pop Collaboration with Voices for "Love Sex Magic,quot; in 2010.
Lester Cohen / WireImage
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
The voice judge and Cravings The author was still dating when they came out on the red carpet in 2010. Now they are married and are parents of Luna and Miles.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Beyoncé
Beyoncé rocked glitter extensions and showed her iconic "Single Ladies,quot; pose on the red carpet. Later in the evening, he performed a mashup of his hit "If I Were a Boy,quot; and "You Oughta Know,quot; by Alanis Morisette.
Lester Cohen / WireImage
Katy Perry and Rihanna
Pop singers shared a nice moment during the awards ceremony. We still wondered what they were laughing at!
fake images
Miley Cyrus
She's just being Miley! Long before entering as a "Wrecking Ball," the singer was simply enjoying a "Party in the United States."
fake images
Lady Gaga
Mother Monster dazzled with a cosmic look on the red carpet after arriving in a black convertible.
