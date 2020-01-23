Saudi Arabia is an option for Anthony Joshua fights Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder, says Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn believes that the money offered to organize a fight in Saudi Arabia between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder will be too good to refuse.

Joshua regained his WBA, IBF and WBO belts from Andy Ruiz Jr. in December in a heavyweight rematch in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

While Joshua's next fight is scheduled to be against Kubrat Pulev, Hearn, the British promoter, has talked about the possibility of a meeting later in 2020 with the winner of Fury-Wilder 2, which will take place in Las Vegas in February. 22)

On Wednesday, Fury's promoter, Frank Warren, dismissed Joshua's claims that the talks between his camp and Wilder's had already taken place, although he said a fight between his client and Joshua should continue at the end of the year.

Now, Hearn has suggested that Saudi Arabia would once again be a viable place for such a fight, claiming that the money offered would guarantee that a fight would occur.

"You have new players in the city who are willing to spend money never seen before in this sport. It's there, we've had conversations," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"We did it once, in December. I know the money they are willing to put in for this fight at the end of the year and that is why I am so sure to do it, because there is too much money."

"There comes a time in sports where money talks too much and, when it does, there is no going back. Even if the other boys don't want it, they can't ignore the numbers."

"Everyone is lucky that the numbers we talked about a year ago have doubled, tripled. Don't you agree? You made it spin on that roulette, now take your chips and go."

Hearn also suggested that Joshua, who could also face Oleksandr Usyk, would be willing to scrap his planned fight with Pulev if the Bulgarian does not accept a place in Britain.

"AJ is going to make the decisions here and may end up having to give up the Pulev fight if he doesn't fight in the places where we would like him to fight, and that's in the UK," said Hearn.

"We are looking for dates around the end of May, beginning of June for the Pulev fight. Everywhere is at stake: Emirates Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Stadium.

"We also communicate with Twickenham and Millennium Stadium has some dates for us. In an ideal world, AJ's next fight will be against Pulev in London."