Sarah Jessica Parker answers your question about the biggest sex and the city

It is Sarah Jessica Parker on the Aidan or Team Big team?

The actress, who portrayed Sex and the cityCarrie Bradshaw, of six television seasons and two films, talks about the loves of her character's life. As fans of the series, Carrie and Mr. Big will remember (Chris noth) had an intermittent relationship for many years throughout the television program. And then, at the end of the first Sex and the city movie (spoiler alert!) Carrie and Big got married at City Hall.

In the second film, Carrie traveled to Abu Dhabi with her girlfriends, where she had an encounter with her former love, Aidan Shaw (John corbett) And despite their kiss with Aidan, Carrie and Big (whose real name is John James Preston) stayed together and seemed happy at the end of the movie. But regardless of where your character ended, where is Parker herself when it comes to Big and Aidan?

"As you can imagine, this puts me in a terrible position," Parker said when asked about the men in The Bradshaw Boys podcast