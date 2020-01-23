Sarah Jessica Parker answers your question about the biggest sex and the city

It is Sarah Jessica Parker on the Aidan or Team Big team?
The actress, who portrayed Sex and the cityCarrie Bradshaw, of six television seasons and two films, talks about the loves of her character's life. As fans of the series, Carrie and Mr. Big will remember (Chris noth) had an intermittent relationship for many years throughout the television program. And then, at the end of the first Sex and the city movie (spoiler alert!) Carrie and Big got married at City Hall.
In the second film, Carrie traveled to Abu Dhabi with her girlfriends, where she had an encounter with her former love, Aidan Shaw (John corbett) And despite their kiss with Aidan, Carrie and Big (whose real name is John James Preston) stayed together and seemed happy at the end of the movie. But regardless of where your character ended, where is Parker herself when it comes to Big and Aidan?
"As you can imagine, this puts me in a terrible position," Parker said when asked about the men in The Bradshaw Boys podcast
"There is a very quick and simple answer, which of course is that you have to be Team Big or Team John, just because you can't tell such a long story and not, in the most conventional way, the root of that ending," she continued. . "And I love Chris Noth so much and I felt wonderfully and skillfully written by Michael Patrick (King) ".
Parker added: "But I love John Corbett so much and he loved Aidan. He loved his Aidan and it was, you know, the best of both worlds is, in fact, to have your cake and eat it too. So I feel I have both teams, you know? "
"Ultimately, you know that Carrie should have finished with Big," Parker concluded. "But it was a pleasure wasting time before she got to that."
And there you have it! Are you Team Big or Team Aidan?
