Saracens and England forward Billy Vunipola discarded from Six Nations | Rugby Union News

The number 8 loses four months of action with an injury suffered against Racing 92.





It is unlikely that England forward Billy Vunipola will play for the Saracens again this season

It has been confirmed that the Saracen and English forward Billy Vunipola will miss the Six Nations after breaking their arm.

No. 8 was injured during the early stages of the Saracens Champions Cup draw with Racing 92 and had to retire after six minutes.

The rugby director of the Saracens, Mark McCall, confirmed: "Obviously it is broken, so it goes from 16 weeks to much more than that, so we'll wait and see."

Vunipola was remarkably absent when Eddie Jones named his England squad for the Six Nations on Monday.

It is the last of a line of arm injuries for the 27-year-old. He broke his right arm in January 2018 and then broke it again in June during England's tour of South Africa.

Four months later, his left arm was broken during a Champions Cup draw against Glasgow, which required surgery.

McCall also confirmed that the club has held talks with its England internationals after the club is relegated from the Premier as a punishment for violating the salary cap rules.

"We've met with three quarters of the squad so far, we all have a unique situation," McCall said.

"We have discussed what they want and what we want, and how it would be next year, how it could be the following year, and we have a plan and we are making good progress."