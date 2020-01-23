San Francisco 49ers: Road to Super Bowl LIV in Miami | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML4905cdc8ad494eab1bf2173ff64192ff11% %MINIFYHTML4905cdc8ad494eab1bf2173ff64192ff12%





Kyle Shanahan has led the remarkable change of San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers head to their seventh Super Bowl, seeking to win a sixth record. But how did they get there?

The 49ers as a franchise are synonymous with the success of the Super Bowl, the NFL dynasty of the 80s and early 90s, winning in each of its first five visits to set the record that has since been broken by the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots.

Joe Montana, Steve Young, Jerry Rice; San Francisco's previous successes were based on the best of the best in attack. This year's team, however, accumulates a little differently …

What went well?

Jimmy Garoppolo's return to the starting lineup after last year's injury has helped the 49ers recover

The jump from San Francisco to the Super Bowl finalists is quite remarkable if one considers that this was a 4-12 team a year ago, the second worst record in football, and 6-10 in the first season in charge of head coach Kyle Shanahan.

One thing that has changed, fortunately for the 49ers faithful, is that they have had their quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo available to them throughout the season. The Niners record without him is 4-20 in the last two seasons (considering his mid-season singing in 2017 and 2018) and an amazing 21-5 with him on the field.

6:07 Highlights of San Francisco's dominant victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game Highlights of San Francisco's dominant victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game

But in reality, it has not been Jimmy G who has had this team rolling this year, although it has shone on the points, it is his relentless career game, built around Shanahan's ingenious scheme and the devastating defense he has driven your success.

San Francisco ranks second in the season in both categories, with its 144.1 yards per game second only to the probable Baltimore Ravens unit of MVP Lamar Jackson, while also occupying second place behind the New England Patriots in total defense (281.8 YPG allowed).

What went wrong?

The Atlanta Falcons gave the San Francisco 49ers a stunning home loss in week 15

Not much. The 49ers quickly left the door, achieving a streak of eight consecutive victories, the highlight being a 31-3 Monday Night Football defeat by the much-admired Cleveland Browns, a 20-7 road victory over divisional rivals and runners-up from the Super Bowl a year ago, the Los Angeles Rams, and a 51-13 fight of the Carolina Panthers.

But, as has often been the case in the Russell Wilson era in Seattle, the 49ers' fun soon stopped by their greatest divisional enemy in the last decade when the Seahawks arrived in Santa Clara and escaped with a 27- 24 overtime

2:44 Brian Baldinger gives an idea of ​​why the San Francisco 49ers have such an effective running game Brian Baldinger gives an idea of ​​why the San Francisco 49ers have such an effective running game

The injuries began to creep, threatening to derail the season, especially left tackle Joe Staley, rush runner Dee Ford, a big-money acquisition in the offseason, to fullback Kyle Juszczyk, so important to Shanahan's career scheme , to linebacker Kwon Alexander, kicker Robbie Gould and tight end talisman George Kittle.

On both sides of the Seattle defeat, the humble 5-10-1 Arizona Cardinals played hard against San Francisco twice, while other losses came along the road in Baltimore and through a surprise at home against the Atlanta Falcons.

That said, a 37-8 explosion of the Green Bay Packers, a 48-46 victory over New Orleans Saints in the Superdome and a Rams sweep got in the way of such setbacks, and the 49ers took revenge on the Seahawks in Seattle in Week 17 to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

7:00 The Niners secured first place in the NFC with a goal line tackle in the final seconds of week 17 The Niners secured first place in the NFC with a goal line tackle in the final seconds of week 17

Star man

Nick Bosa Jimmy G has even said it himself, referring to his torn ACL injury last year that contributed to the 49ers collapsing and obtaining the rookie runner with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 Draft as "a blessing in disguise."

While several players could claim this title, including Garoppolo himself, Kittle, defensive leader and cornerback Richard Sherman or one of his runners committee, Raheem Mostert, the most notable star, it is Bosa who is the final piece of this puzzle potentially winner of the championship.

Rookie defensive end Nick Bosa has been an instant impact player

The defensive line of San Francisco has been the star of the show, causing unrelenting havoc in the opposition quarterbacks for the sum of 57 captures, and countless more pressures.

They have shared the wealth, with their fierce four strikers, each adding more than seven catches during the regular season plus the playoffs; Ford is 7.5, DeForest Bucker 8.5, while Arik Armstead and Bosa lead the way with 12 each, three of which Bosa comes in the pressure cooker environment of the playoffs.

Playoff push

0:38 Raheem Mostert starred in the NFC Championship game, finding the final zone four times Raheem Mostert starred in the NFC Championship game, finding the final zone four times

In the playoffs, the defense has returned to its best level, benefiting from the return of Ford and Alexander from an injury.

The Niners D faltered a little on the regular season leg; After allowing an average of only 12.8 points per game, weeks 1-9, that number doubled to 26 PPG thereafter with one or both of Ford and Alexander injured.

That said, rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw admirably replaced Alexander, in particular, and if it weren't for his stop on the goal line in the final seconds of the 26-21 win over Seattle in Week 17, San Francisco would have slipped from the No 1 to the No 5 seed and its path to the Super Bowl would have been very different.

3:54 San Francisco pushed the Minnesota Vikings aside in their first postseason game San Francisco pushed the Minnesota Vikings aside in their first postseason game

Instead, the 49ers have had the comfort of a goodbye and two home meetings with the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay, where they have been comfortable 27-10 and 37-20 winners, respectively, the results are not true reflections of His pure dominance in both games.

The defense first sacked Kirk Cousins ​​six times, limited Dalvin Cook to 18 yards on the ground and limited the Vikings to only seven first attempts in total. Then, a week later, the Niners reached a huge 27-0 half-time lead over the No. 2-seeded Packers, Mostert finished with a staggering 220 yards and four TDs in 29 carries and Garoppolo was reduced to a single spectator with only eight Pass attempts.

Pedigree of the Super Bowl

The 49ers achieved multiple Super Bowl victories with Joe Montana and company

If the past two decades have belonged unequivocally to Tom Brady and the Patriots, the 1990s was surely that of the Dallas Cowboys, while the 1980s saw San Francisco dominate.

The 49ers crowned the 1981, 1984 and 1988 seasons with Super Bowl victories, led by legendary head coach Bill Walsh, while winning the great game again in 1989 and 1994 under the leadership of George Seifert; Montana scored the first four victories, Young was the last to "take the monkey off his back."

It meant that San Francisco was the only team that had a winning percentage of 100 percent on multiple trips to the Super Bowl, a record that remained until the defeat of the Ravens, who took away that title with their second victory on two trips, on his last visit seven years ago.

On that occasion, Jim Harbaugh's team overcame a 22-point deficit and a blackout at the stadium early in the second half of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, with only five to 34-29 in the last two minutes of the game. They came within five yards of scoring and taking the lead, only for Colin Kaepernick to throw three incomplete consecutive and dump the ball down.

The 49ers would fall into the obstacle of the NFC Championship a year later, losing to those annoying Seahawks, and have not had a winning season, much less an appearance in the playoffs, since then.

The 49er faithful expect a 2020 victory in Miami to signal a new decade of dominance for the franchise.

