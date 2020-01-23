Sam and Dean of Supernatural are having a strange day in a new clip

Something happens with Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen ackles)

That is not necessarily something new after 15 seasons of Supernatural, but the Winchester brothers are definitely having a strange day in this exclusive clip from tonight's episode, titled "The Hero & # 39; s Journey."

When the clip opens, Sam seems super distressed at having spilled pasta all over the floor, and stumbles while he meets Dean, who shouts his name. Dean received a parking ticket, and Charlie's magic credit card stopped working, and now Sam can't stop sneezing, and he has chills, and dinner is all over the floor and something strange is happening!

To top it off, Dean receives a call from his old friend Garth (DJ Qualls)

"It's Garth," he says.

"Hi Dean, I'm Garth," says Garth. "I need your help."

Garth was last seen in season 14 when Michael was defeated and his personality was restored. Prior to that, Garth was in season 12.