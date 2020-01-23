Saif Ali Khan to put himself in Salman Khan's shoes?

Reportedly, Saif Ali Khan will put himself in Salman Khan's shoes in Bigg Boss 13, for some time this weekend. Every weekend, the Bigg Boss house has a celebrity who visits the stages and meets with the inmates to promote his film.

This week, Saif Ali Khan will appear on the show to promote his next Jawaani Jaaneman movie. But the actor will do more than just promote his movie. Reportedly, he will put himself in Salman Khan's shoes and give a note to the inmates. The violent behavior shown by inmates during the week is generally counteracted by Salman Khan's warnings and instructions. In fact, last week, Salman Khan even eliminated an inmate for hitting someone in the house with a pan. Salman Khan evicted her last weekend and set an example that violence would not be tolerated. Violent duels this week will be analyzed by Saif Ali Khan.

Speaking about Saif's next release, Jawaani Jaaneman, the advance has received a great response online. Saif Ali Khan is back in the game and people love it. The film premieres on January 31 and you will see it with Tabu and rookie Alaya Furniturewala.