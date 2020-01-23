Home Entertainment Russell Simmons' teenage daughter shoots Oprah!

Russell Simmons' teenage daughter shoots Oprah!

Bradley Lamb
Oprah Winfrey has a new battle in her hands, with Russell Simmons, her 17-year-old daughter, Aoki Simmons and her sister Ming.

Last fall, Oprah decided to produce a documentary that interviews women who accuse entertainment mogul Russell Simmons of sexual assault.

Oprah retired from the documentary after finding what she calls "inconsistencies,quot; with at least one of the alleged victim's stories.

But Oprah doesn't back down accusing Russell of the horrible crimes.

This week, he participated in CBS This Morning and defended the women, and reiterated that he "believes,quot; their stories, even with "inconsistencies."

