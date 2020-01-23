Russell Simmons' teenage daughter shoots Oprah!

Oprah Winfrey has a new battle in her hands, with Russell Simmons, her 17-year-old daughter, Aoki Simmons and her sister Ming.

Last fall, Oprah decided to produce a documentary that interviews women who accuse entertainment mogul Russell Simmons of sexual assault.

Oprah retired from the documentary after finding what she calls "inconsistencies,quot; with at least one of the alleged victim's stories.

But Oprah doesn't back down accusing Russell of the horrible crimes.

This week, he participated in CBS This Morning and defended the women, and reiterated that he "believes,quot; their stories, even with "inconsistencies."

Russell Simmons has vehemently denied all the accusations, but Oprah told Gayle, during the interview, that it is important to express his support for the women who have spoken.

“I think women's voices deserve to be heard, and as an executive producer I was also in a position where I think things were not right. I wanted to expand the context of the story, I wanted them to bring more women. "

Well, this morning, Aoki shot Oprah.

Look: