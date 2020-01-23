Rosario Dawson will star in the version of Ava DuVernay on & # 39; DMZ & # 39; from HBO

%MINIFYHTML9b35111ff35ea5d653528d1ab570f14f11% %MINIFYHTML9b35111ff35ea5d653528d1ab570f14f12%

The next HBO Max series, which is based on Brian Wood's DC series, will see the filmmaker & # 39; Selma & # 39; with showrunner and writer Roberto Patino joining forces.

Rosario Dawson is ready to face the adaptation of the comic of Ava DuVernay "DMZ".

The HBO Max series, which is based on Brian Wood's DC series, will be the "Selma"filmmaker with showrunner and writer Roberto Patiño.

Set in the near future, the story centers on a dystopian America rooted in a brutal civil war.

The series marks DuVernay's second comic project: he is currently developing a film version of Jack Kirby "The new gods".

The fan of Dawson comics is no stranger to page-to-screen projects, since he previously starred in the adaptation of the graphic novel by Frank Miller and Robert Rodriguez. "Sin City"and Marvel shows" Daredevil ","Iron fist","The defenders"Y"Luke Cage"for Netflix.