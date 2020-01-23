Rory McIlroy is well positioned for the world's number 1 bid when Tiger Woods shoots 69 at Torrey Pines | Golf news

McIlroy is happy with a 67, Woods only three of the leader, but it was a difficult day for defending champion Justin Rose.

















Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods were impressed by their return to the PGA Tour, while Bubba Watson's hole was the opportunity for the first day at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Rory McIlroy gave himself the ideal platform to build on his quest to regain the status of No. 1 in the world, as he finished the first day of the Farmers Insurance Open with just one shot of advantage.

McIlroy's driving was in a particularly good order on the North Course in Torrey Pines, and his hollow out was also impressive in a 67 out of seven birdie, while Tiger Woods opened with a 69 that he described as a "positive,quot; start of the year. .

Tiger Woods recovered from a nervous start to shoot a 69

But while the two biggest golf cards prospered along with 2017 winner Jon Rahm (68), defending champion Justin Rose couldn't replicate the way he showed in Singapore last week while fighting for a 75 in the South Field, leaving him with a great task to survive half the cut.

The consolation for Rose is that she will play the North Course easier on Friday, while McIlroy, Woods and Rahm take momentum to the South, as they both celebrated encouraging returns to the competitive golf tournament.

Rory McIlroy is pleased to make seven birdies in his first round of the year, as a 67 left him only one of the leaders at the Farmers Insurance Open in California.

Former PGA champion and Ryder Cup star Keegan Bradley kept a bogey out of his card and made an eagle and four birdies in a 66 that earned him a part of the advantage overnight with no announced Dane Sebastian Cappelen, who challenged the idea that the South Course is a tougher design in its eight-bird round.

McIlroy is the outstanding name in a group of eight players tied for third with five low, and the current FedExCup champion made his 2020 campaign the ideal start with a birdie in the tenth long in the North.

A fluffy chip on the 13th cost him a bogey, but his response was immediate when he made the birdie the next and, after a good move up and down for another gain at 17, he hid 40 feet from the fringe of the green 18 for an extra birdie that took him on duty at 33.

McIlroy, who needs a victory to dethrone Brooks Koepka at the top of the world rankings, made up for a birdie in the second with an error in the third short, but picked up more shots in the fifth and ninth to make it a full-house. of birds in par-fives.

McIlroy cards seven birdies on the North Course in Torrey Pines

His 67 was matched by two-time Masters Champion Bubba Watson, who provided one of the best moments of the first day when he left the street for an unlikely eagle in the 18 in the south, while Rahm is among another large group of players. in four low after a 68 that promised to be much lower.

The Spaniard ran four below after eight holes, but managed only one more birdie after he also mocked the complicated third, beating his fellow game Woods by a single shot.

Tiger Woods was glad to return the blow from an erratic start when he shot 69 out of three below on the opening day of the Farmers Insurance Open.

Woods started nervously when, after not taking advantage of the generous 10-fifth, he made fun of the eleventh since his precision with his irons left him from the beginning, although a welcome birdie at age 13 stabilized the seven-time winner.

Birdie the long 17 only to return the shot to the next, but it was a model of consistency over the first nine and culminated a solid performance with his fifth birdie of the round that leaves him in good shape to compete for a record. breaking the 83rd victory on the PGA Tour.

The congested leaderboard meant that, despite being only three of the lead, Woods finished the day out of the top 20 in three under par along with players like Patrick Reed and Russell Knox of Scotland, while Rose will seek to repair the damage of his 75 when he gets up in the North Course early Friday morning.

The Englishman had to dig deep just to stay in two with three to play, but then threw shots at 16 and 17, including a lost pair of just two feet, with a birdie in the last one at least giving him some momentum. to enter the second round.