Rory McIlroy enjoys an encouraging start to the year with 67 at Torrey Pines | Golf news

World No. 2 has seven birdies in the first start since November to be only one out of the lead after the first day





Rory McIlroy is pleased to make seven birdies in his first round of the year, as a 67 left him only one of the leaders at the Farmers Insurance Open in California

Rory McIlroy was happy with his game and mental preparation, as he enjoyed an excellent first round of the year at the Farmers Insurance Open.

McIlroy took advantage of the easiest North Course in Torrey Pines to shoot a 67 out of five below that was good enough to end the day with just one hit from the lead.

McIlroy made seven birdies at the North Course in Torrey Pines

McIlroy showed small signs of rust not having played competitive golf since the DP World Championship in November, made birdie in his starting hole and made six more while throwing a shot for every nine.

The 30-year-old was particularly happy with his accuracy from the tee, and expects more of the same while pursuing the victory that will bring him back to the top of the world ranking for the first time since September 2015.

"It's good to play the North Course first because the south is a little harder," said McIlroy, who finished tied for fifth place in his event debut last year. "The North is more generous from the tee and you can get away with it a little more."

"A 67 is a good start. I drove the ball very well, and if I can drive it like this for the rest of this week and the rest of this year, then I will be very happy."

"My iron game was fine, I hit a couple of loose ones, but my wedge game was good although I hit a couple of clumsy chip shots, one in nine. But other than that it was good. I got well and I screwed up Maybe my speed in the greens was not exactly what I wanted it to be.

McIlroy was delighted with his handling in particular

"But overall, for my first round this year, it was pretty good. I've had a couple of good weeks in Florida to practice and prepare, and I made a small stop in Las Vegas on my way here to see Conor McGregor fight the Weekend.

"I had some time on Sunday to try to score with the new team, which has been good, and the weather has been perfect here and excellent for a little practice."

A victory this week would take McIlroy back to number 1 in the world rankings

"I don't want to call this a week of practice, but I have four competitive rounds to see where my game is on a couple of very good golf courses."

McIlroy revealed earlier this week that he had continued to devote time to his mental preparation, insisting that he would play with a more "carefree,quot; attitude this season, as he tries to capture an important first title since 2014.

"It's not like I'm not able to get mentally into those places before, I just didn't know how I was doing it," he added. "Now I feel that I have established a structure and I have a routine with certain mental exercises.

"All that helped me get in the right place before going out and playing, which is huge for me. It's not that I didn't have the ability before, but I feel like I can replicate it a little more today." "