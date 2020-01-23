Rod Stewart and his son plead not guilty of assaulting a hotel guard

%MINIFYHTML87b6f8aea3559ea76f06029adc9e2c0611% %MINIFYHTML87b6f8aea3559ea76f06029adc9e2c0612%

The singer of & # 39; This Old Heart of Mine & # 39; and his son Sean pleaded not guilty to the charges of aggression with which they were slapped after an alleged altercation on New Year's Eve.

Rod Stewart and his son Sean have pleaded not guilty to the charges of aggression related to an alleged raid with a hotel security guard on New Year's Eve.

The veteran singer and his son were charged after an alleged assault. Jessie Dixon, a member of the security team at The Breakers hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, who reportedly denied them access to a party.

According to DailyMail.com, father and son were not present in court to plead not guilty and waived their right to be present during future court hearings, indicating that they plan to stay away from the Florida courtroom unless The judge demands that they appear.

Rod, 75, and Sean, 39, have been charged with a charge of simple aggression, a misdemeanor that could send them to jail for up to a year. The creator of successes "Maggie May" could also face a lawsuit from Dixon, 33, who is reportedly investigating a civil case for damages.

The police report from Palm Beach Police Department officials says Dixon said Rod hit him in the "left ribcage area" after Sean pushed him, and the alleged incident was captured by security cameras. of the hotel. In his defense, Sean told detectives that Dixon was "aggressive" during the altercation.

The security guard's lawyer Gawayne Kelly He indicated his intention to present a civil case by telling The Scottish Sun on Sunday: "We will come from a civil point of view. There is a criminal case in which we are not involved."

His next cut-off date is scheduled for February 8, 2020, a few days before Rod begins his last tour in Florida.