Robin Tunney introduces the newborn girl

%MINIFYHTML92d9267f9870fba4ff5efe8de604b67311% %MINIFYHTML92d9267f9870fba4ff5efe8de604b67312%

WENN / Instar

The former star of & # 39; The Mentalist & # 39; she gave birth to Colette Kathleen, her second daughter with her partner Nicky Marmet, in early January, and she gives him the happy news through a social media post.

Up News Info –

Actress Robin tunney It is a new mom.

"The ship"Star gave birth to a daughter, her second son, in early 2020 and released the news via Instagram on Thursday, January 23.

"We are delighted to introduce you to Colette Kathleen. Oscar is now an older brother," Tunney wrote next to a video of his son holding his little sister. "I gave birth on January 8 and our hearts have grown larger, while our rest has been greatly reduced."

%MINIFYHTML92d9267f9870fba4ff5efe8de604b67313% %MINIFYHTML92d9267f9870fba4ff5efe8de604b67314%

"This firecracker came out with a thick head of strawberry blond hair, ready to dominate the world."

<br />

Tunney and his partner, Nicky Marmet, became parents for the first time in July 2016, when his son Oscar was born.