Rihanna blushed while making sexual advances in makeup tutorial videos

The & # 39; What is my name? & # 39; The singer barely contains herself, as she involuntarily makes dirty jokes while describing how to apply and the effects of her full frontal mask.

Rihanna gets dirty in her new makeup tutorial videos. The singer who has become a businesswoman recently posted several clips on her Instagram account that show how to apply her full Fenty Beauty front mask.

True to the name of the product, the beauty of Barbados cannot avoid using sexual advances to describe how to use the mask and the benefits of the product. And even more fun than that, the 31-year-old woman is ashamed to realize how suggestive the words she says are.

Things begin to take a hilarious turn when Rih describes the result of mascara in his eyelash as "fat, thick and long". She laughs when she realizes the sexual advances, while someone out of camera calls her "so childish."

From that moment, he laughs at everything he says could have a dirty meaning, such as the words "stroke" and "bomb." It is barely contained, as it seems that it cannot replace the word "stroke" with another word.

"Is this bad?" she asks her team with a laugh. "I mean every word I said," he says as he tries to regain his composure, before acknowledging: "My God, it's very, very bad." Then he blames the name of the product and says: "That's what we get for calling it full frontal! In fact, it's our fault!"

Her makeup tutorial aside, Rihanna is newly single after she quit smoking with Hassan Jameel after almost three years of dating. It is not clear what caused the former couple to resign, after they seemed serious, with the Grammy-winning artist who moved to London to spend more time with Hassan. The couple was also on vacation with their family in Capri, Italy, last summer. Later, in August, Hassan joined Rih, his mother Monica and one of his brothers for a dinner in Santa Monica.

After his separation with Hassan, it is rumored that the hit creator "We Found Love" returned with his ex A $ AP Rocky. On Friday, January 17, he was seen attending Yams Day 2020 at the Barclays Center in New York City with Rocky, who took the stage to perform, during which he was also seen hanging out with his other previous flame. Duck.