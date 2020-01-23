RHOA: Cynthia Bailey explains her daughter's life situation with Mike Hill

Fans of Real Housewives of Atlanta raised their eyebrows when they discovered that Noelle Robinson is living with her mother's fiance in California, while Cynthia Bailey resides in Atlanta. It turns out that the couple is making their only large unconventional family work.

Cynthia is going from having a single daughter to having three once she says "Yes, I want,quot; to her boyfriend Mike Hill. Noelle not only goes to college in the land of superstars, but is also starting a career as a model.

A better idea than living on campus with a roommate or being totally isolated in his own apartment was to move in with Mike, who had already become a father figure to her.

The agreement now also allows him to meet his new sisters according to the RHOA star.

‘One of the things that many people don't realize is that Kayla, Mike's other daughter, is also in Los Angeles. She just started UCLA. Now Kayla has also been there. She really started, you know, being on campus. But he's also at home on weekends, so it's not just Mike and Noelle, it's really all three and recently we discovered that Ashlee (Mike's other daughter) also wants to move to Los Angeles, so it seems like all the girls are I will be in Los Angeles so I can go out, "Bailey told the Daily Dish in a couple interview.

Although Noelle and Mike share a special bond, he admits he can't see her much.

‘I don't see her that much. You know, Noelle is busy, doing her thing and I got a lot, about six or seven jobs, so it's really like she goes to her room and would see her in the common areas from time to time, & # 39; Mike said before add that he sees her maybe ten minutes a day.

It's great to see that this new dynamic is making the future family happy.



