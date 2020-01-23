Revealed: Why agents can sue FIFA | Soccer news

Gareth Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett: "The people of FIFA simply believe they know what agents do when they have no idea. They don't consult properly and don't get involved with us in a meaningful way."



















Major football agents Jonathan Barnett and Mino Raiola have threatened FIFA with legal action on proposals to impose restrictions on transfer payments

Sky Sports News's main reporter, Bryan Swanson, spoke with some of the most powerful representatives of the game after a meeting of the Association of Soccer Agents (AFA) at Barnet Stadium, The Hive.

What is the problem?

Last year, FIFA announced plans to limit the agents of the selling club to a maximum of 10 percent of the transfer fee and a limit of 3 percent of the player's rate.

It has led to a furious response from some of the most influential representatives of the game, who want FIFA to hold more talks with them before their proposals become regulations.

Mel Stein is the life president of the Association of Soccer Agents

Mel Stein, life president of AFA, says: "We will write to FIFA and, once there is a formal consultation process, where all parties can present their proposals, we will be eager to meet with them."

How do the agents feel?

Extremely irritated, to put it mildly.

"We want justice," explained Jonathan Barnett, who represents players like Gareth Bale, Luke Shaw and Jordan Pickford. "We act for the players, we don't act for FIFA. People in FIFA simply think they know what agents do, when they have no idea. They don't consult properly, and they don't get involved with us in a meaningful way."

Mino Raiola, who represents players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Moise Kean and Erling Haaland, said Sky sports news: "This was a very important meeting. If you look at the history of the world, justice always wins. We will win."

Super agent Mino Raiola is confident that they will win the fight with FIFA

Are agents not paid enough?

FIFA says agents won almost £ 500m ($ 653m) in fees last year, four times more than in 2015. But representatives say the figure does not include the point.

They believe it is unfair to introduce a limit, since it does not occur in other parts of the game or other industries.

"I don't think smart supporters think that (agents receive enough money)," says Raiola. "I think, perhaps, intelligent supporters also understand that there is a media war against the agents."

"Why attack the agents? FIFA is raising money from their tickets every year. Why does FIFA want all of its transfer funds in the FIFA bank? This is just about power. They have to get some victories. "

Will the agents really take FIFA to court?

Yes and, potentially, in multiple courts around the world.

"I don't think FIFA is willing to talk," says Barnett. "But I am a minority. We would love to talk to them. We will try everything with FIFA but, if necessary, we will go to all the fields in the country, all over the world."

How has FIFA responded?

Robustly. They will point out several consultation meetings, including a discussion of the working group in August 2018 at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, which will be attended by agents such as Barnett, Rob Jansen and Dr. Erkut Sogut.

FIFA says its proposals "will improve transparency, protect the well-being of players, improve contractual stability and raise professional and ethical standards. In other words, eliminate or at least reduce abusive and excessive practices that unfortunately have existed in the football,quot;.