Results of the NBA All-Star 2020 vote: full list of headlines for the East and West Conference lists

%MINIFYHTML8155015018a47d22d20cc9d44fe3b40911% %MINIFYHTML8155015018a47d22d20cc9d44fe3b40912%

No more ballots. The results are ready. It's time to reveal the 2020 NBA All-Stars.

In the most recent round of fan voting, Lakers forward LeBron James led all Western Conference players with nearly five million votes, which means he will probably be a Star captain for the third year consecutive. The reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo seemed to be fleeing with the Eastern Conference, so fans should expect a rematch between LeBron and Giannis in Chicago.

%MINIFYHTML8155015018a47d22d20cc9d44fe3b40913% %MINIFYHTML8155015018a47d22d20cc9d44fe3b40914%

MORE: When is the NBA 2020 trade deadline?

Keep in mind that headlines and reservations will not be linked to your conferences for the All-Star Game, but will be thrown into a group and recruited by the captains. Think of this as a recreational game, except that everyone involved is ridiculously good at basketball and earns millions of dollars. (You can read more about the process below).

Here is the full breakdown before the All-Star weekend …

NBA All-Star results of the 2020 vote

Initiators of the Eastern Conference

Position Player Equipment Sun Sun F F F

*Captain

Initiators of the Western Conference

Position Player Equipment Sun Sun F F F

*Captain

Eastern Conference Reservations

Position Player Equipment

Reservations will be announced on January 30.

Western Conference Reservations

Position Player Equipment

Reservations will be announced on January 30.

How does the NBA All-Star voting process work?

The fan vote represents 50 percent of the total vote to determine the NBA Star Game holders. Current players and members of the media divide the other 50 percent. Each ballot consists of two guards and three players from the frontcourt of each conference. NBA head coaches choose reservations, and league commissioner Adam Silver chooses injury replacements if necessary.

The All-Star captains will then select their teams from the group of eligible players (starters in the first round, reservations in the second round). The captains will be selected according to the players who get the most votes from fans in each conference. They are not required to write based on the affiliation or position of the conference.

Key dates before the NBA 2020 All-Star Game