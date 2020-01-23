Reginae Carter reveals the simple dating advice she received from Lil Wayne and Toya Wright: she seems eager to change her life after the YFN Lucci Fiasco

It seems that Miss Reginae Carter is experiencing some changes in her life: they are positive, and her father and the legendary rapper, Lil Wayne, may have something to do with it.

The young reality show star dated MC YFN Lucci for several months, during which he was caught cheating and humiliating her several times.

At some point, Toya Wright's eldest daughter decided that she had enough and separated from him forever.

Recently, Reginae did an interesting interview with Atlanta Black Star, where he talked about some of the dating advice he received from Lil Wayne.

The 21-year-old model revealed: “With school, I feel that school is not for everyone. But I am a school advocate. … I've always had good grades, I've always done what I had to do, but school was never for me. … It's not the same with me. "

She went on to say: “I always had to think that teachers didn't like me because my dad or my mom or the kids didn't like me because I understood this. So school was different for me. It was not my forte. But I just had to do what I had to do because my parents (are) great in education. That's why I'm great in education. "

The star of YOU. & Tiny: Friends and family hustle and bustle He shared the most precious advice that Lil Wayne shared: "My father always tells me that there is nothing more beautiful than an educated black woman. That's the thing, and my dad is, you know, the OG, so everyone says , & # 39; Oh, I don't want to talk to her & # 39; … There's an absolute respect you should have when you come to me, so it's like people don't want to deal with all that. You have to deal with my dad , and then you have to deal with my sponsor … it's too much. "

Reginae talked about what Toya had to say about her love life: "As long as you respect me, take care of me, make me happy, my parents are good and you won't do anything crazy. Get me in trouble."

Reginae also posted a video of Will Smith explaining how to level up and captioned it: "Who is ready to kill bad habits and stop allowing our past to determine our future? Change is good! Betting on yourself is still better ❤️ Be true to yourself! One more thing … Enter each room and know who you are, but make the energy of such vibrant people run towards you and not far from you. 😘 "

Fans are here for that.

A fan said: "I am going through this, I realized that it was not myself and that is why it falls apart, it is as if the world I know is just a stage team, imagine … I need to take a step towards what I am, not necessarily who I want to be, and the rest will come and stay! How could it not be now that you live in truth? ❤️ ”

Another commenter stated: "I know it's right, @colormenae. @Toyajohnson definitely taught you well. # Levelup💋 Great deep words as they sound like poetry when they leave."

Reginae seems ready to level up.



