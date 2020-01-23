Rebels kill dozens of soldiers in Syrian Idlib: state media | news from Syria

%MINIFYHTMLbc4eaeff4dcb5d03828ba4aa9a58cca111% %MINIFYHTMLbc4eaeff4dcb5d03828ba4aa9a58cca112%

Dozens of Syrian soldiers have been killed by armed combatants during a major attack on government forces in Idlib, although the bill has been disputed by a rebel officer.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the attack killed up to 40 soldiers, the Reuters news agency quoting Syrian state media reported on Thursday.

Moscow said the fighters confiscated two Idlib settlements in one of the offensives, which began on Wednesday, forcing Syrian army troops to abandon some of their positions in the de-escalation zone.

Idlib is the last strip of territory controlled by the rebels in the country and hundreds of thousands of people in the area have fled in recent weeks amid heavy air attacks by Russian and Syrian forces.

Syrian state media did not mention army casualties, but said an attack that included car bombs and heavy gunfire forced some of its forces to redeploy.

A spokesman for the coalition of rebel groups of the National Liberation Front, Naji al-Mustafa, questioned the Syrian media and accounts of the Russian government, claiming that such an attack had not occurred.

Mustafa said the attacks had only been carried out against government forces earlier this week in response to the intensification of attacks against them in Idlib.

Russia, which is helping the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, said Syrian government forces had killed 50 fighters and injured 90.

Moscow said the attackers were from different groups, including the Islamic Party of Turkestan and Tahrir al-Sham, the last incarnation of the former al-Nusra Front that was part of al-Qaeda until 2016.

The fighters were equipped with trucks, armored vehicles, tanks and heavy machine guns, he said.

Last week, at least 21 people died in Idlib province when government forces and their Russian allies intensified an air offensive in the northwest of the country.

Violence in northern Syria is intensifying an already serious humanitarian situation, with aid groups warning about displacement on an unprecedented scale.

Since December 1, about 350,000 people, mostly women and children, have been displaced by the renewed offensive, according to the United Nations.

The short-term ceasefire follows a previous truce announced at the end of August after government attacks killed more than 1,000 civilians in four months, according to the UN.

The International Rescue Committee warned that another 650,000 people, mostly children and women, could be forced to leave their homes if the violence continues.