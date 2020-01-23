Raz B enters a self-care facility after his recent DUI arrest (exclusive)

Last week it was revealed that Raz B was arrested and registered on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was later released after posting bonds. Now it seems that you are taking the right steps to get the help you need.

A source from his team revealed exclusively to us that he has registered in a self-care center while working on himself.

They told us in an exclusive statement: “The stress of childhood trauma has led to some unhealthy life decisions. Last week he registered with a private self-care center to acquire the necessary tools for a healthier life. "

Like us previously Raz was reportedly arrested for a DUI in Burbank, California, around 3 am last week on Wednesday after an officer allegedly saw him pass a red light. The sources reportedly told the site that he told the officer he was lost and did not have his driver's license.

The officer smelled alcohol on him, and admitted drinking and smoking earlier that night. A field sobriety test was performed, and unfortunately he failed and was arrested and reserved.

Last year, while also on tour at the Millennium Tour, he was also arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in Minnesota. It was later revealed that he was not charged for the incident. The lack of evidence caused prosecutors to abandon the case.

We are sending our prayers and well wish Raz B during this time!