Raiders officially name the team & # 39; Las Vegas Raiders & # 39; | NFL news

The Raiders played their last home game in Oakland against the Jacksonville Jaguars in December, losing 20-16





With the help of Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, former Oakland Raiders announced their official name change to become the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, at the site of their new home.

"I hereby proclaim on January 22, 2020, as the day to celebrate the name change of the Las Vegas Raiders," Sisolak said from Allegiant Stadium before the team revealed a banner with the new name.

"The Raiders were born in Oakland and played 13 seasons in Los Angeles. Both cities will always be part of our DNA, but today we begin a new chapter in our history," said owner Mark Davis from the podium.

"For today, January 22, 2020, we are now the Las Vegas Raiders. And, today, Las Vegas officially becomes the capital of our nation."

Some Raiders fans have opposed the Oakland movement

Several players, past and present, were present for the announcement, and took turns on the stage to help hammer a stake with a sign that said: "Las Vegas Raiders est. 2020,quot;. The group included quarterback Derek Carr and former Super Bowl quarterback Jim Plunkett.

The Raiders were approved to move from Oakland in March 2017 and played the last three seasons in Oakland during the construction of their $ 1.9 billion stadium in Las Vegas.

The team is expected to officially move its facilities and operations to Las Vegas sometime this offseason. The NFL draft will take place in Las Vegas at the end of April. The construction of the stadium is expected to be completed in July.

The relocation is the third in the history of the Raiders, after they moved from Oakland to Los Angeles in 1982 and then back to Oakland in 1995. Since the merger of the NFL, there have only been six other relocations.

Raiders owe a relocation fee of $ 378 million. Sports Business Daily reported last month that NFL owners gave the team permission to exceed the $ 350 million debt limit set by the league as the relocation process progresses.