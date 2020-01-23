Rafael Nadal remains in the process of collision of the Australian Open with Nick Kyrgios | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTMLea9b0c838c06eb4c00aa3cb449b1566411% %MINIFYHTMLea9b0c838c06eb4c00aa3cb449b1566412%





Rafael Nadal faced Federico Delbonis at the Australian Open on Thursday.

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal passed over Federico Delbonis, while Nick Kyrgios took the scenic route against Gilles Simon while the couple remained on course for a fourth round meeting at the Australian Open.

Nadal received training from Argentine Delbonis before going through 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-1 at Rod Laver Arena.

The contest lasted two hours and 30 minutes, with the second set the key since Nadal resisted the pressure to close the tie-break before escaping with the third.

Nadal said: "The conditions are a bit slower, it's colder tonight. I think it was a difficult game."

"I lost a lot of opportunities at break points, but I finally found a way to win that second set and in the third I played a little more aggressive."

Nadal gave the girl with the ball a sweet kiss on the cheek after her wrong shot hit her in the head

The worst moment for Nadal came when he accidentally hit a ball girl in the head with a wrong right punch.

The Spaniard went directly to see the young man, who fortunately was unharmed, kissing him on the cheek as a comfort.

"I was so scared for her," he said. "She was a super brave girl."

Nick Kyrgios celebrates after victory over Gilles Simon

Kyrgios beat Simon 6-2, 6-4, 4-6 and 7-5 when he reached the third round of his local tournament for the fourth time in his career.

The Australian number 1 seemed to have complete control and was unusually composed, in two sets and a break, but lost four consecutive games at the end of the third set.

He expressed his frustration on his team, sat in the stands and seemed close to losing his temper completely, but a break in service in the eleventh game of the fourth set helped him achieve victory.

Meanwhile, both men made fun of Nadal's service tics, which Kyrgios could face in the fourth round.

I could have gone to a very dark place in the fourth set. Nick Kyrgios

Kyrgios said: "I definitely got a little lost, he is a tough competitor, he knows how to win games."

"I just tried to refocus. I could have gone to a very dark place in the fourth set."

"I am happy to pass. It could have been very interesting if I had moved on to the fifth set."

Taylor Fritz recorded an excellent 4-6, 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, 6-2, the return victory over the two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson He gives the United States five men in the third round for the first half since 2008.

The Australian Open champion 2014, Stan Wawrinka He faced Italian Andreas Seppi to win 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

